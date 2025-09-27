Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With everything on one level, bungalows can offer ease of living and a sense of practicality that becomes increasingly attractive with age.

The problem is, supply is running short. In many Yorkshire neighbourhoods, bungalows are among the rarest of listings - and when they do appear, they are snapped up almost instantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan and Derek Miller know that reality all too well. When they retired, they decided to move from their four-bedroom house into a bungalow, but they wanted to stay close to the friends and community they had built up over decades in the Meanwood and Moortown suburbs of Leeds.

Bungalows made up 11 per cent of new home registrations in 1990, but just one per cent in 2024, according to the National House Building Council. Picture: Andrew Linscott/Adobe Stock

“There were a couple of nearby streets with bungalows, but they rarely came to market – and when they did, they were snapped up straight away,” says Susan.

In November 2023, one finally appeared on the market. The couple viewed it the very next morning and wasted no time. “Within an hour we’d put an offer in, £20,000 over the asking price,” she says.

Almost two years later they have no regrets. “We’re so happy here,” says Susan. “But more bungalows need to be built. We have friends who are desperate to move to one, but they just can’t find anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, campaigners called for house builders to produce more bungalows as research suggested many over-55s would like to buy one in their next property move.

One in seven (14 per cent) homeowners aged 55-plus who took part in a survey said they wanted to move, but ultimately felt unable to, for various reasons, such as the the stress and upheaval involved, a lack of suitable homes, and a reluctance to leave their community behind.

The research, published by the HomeOwners Alliance, suggested that 38 per cent of homeowners aged 55-plus would prefer a bungalow for their next move.

But the HomeOwners Alliance pointed to figures from the National House Building Council (NHBC), a warranty and insurance provider, indicating that bungalows made up 11 per cent of new home registrations in 1990, but just one per cent in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHBC has a 70 per cent-plus share of the UK warranty market and its figures indicate the stock of new properties in the pipeline as homes are registered with it before being built.

The HomeOwners Alliance survey also indicated that people aged 55-plus were more likely than homeowners of all ages to say the stress of moving, shortage of suitable homes and not wanting to move away from friends and neighbours were a barrier to moving.

With many older homeowners having built up equity in their property, house prices and moving costs were less of a barrier to moving for older homeowners than for younger generations, the survey indicated.

Paula Higgins, chief executive of HomeOwners Alliance, says: "Our research shows that too many older homeowners feel stuck in homes that no longer work for them but struggle to find an appropriate alternative."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opinium carried out the survey among 2,000 people across the UK in April, on behalf of HomeOwners Alliance .

While the NHBC has a 70 per cent-plus share of the UK warranty market, its figures will not necessarily represent around 70 per cent of the retirement living market.

McCarthy Stone says there is a "critical shortage" of bungalows. "It's clear that the housing market must do more for this demographic,” a spokesperson says.

"Prioritising the construction of bungalows isn't just about meeting demand; it's about enabling older people to live independently, stay connected to their communities, and free up larger family homes for younger generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At McCarthy Stone, we are increasingly adding bungalows to our development portfolio. We currently have 15 bungalow developments comprising 300 units across the country that are either sold out or selling now, and with more sites coming soon."

In the meantime, Lesley Robinson, manager of the Manning Stainton’s Crossgates branch in Leeds, advises buyers to make sure they can move quickly when a bungalow becomes available.

“My advice if you have your heart set on a bungalow is to try to sell your home first so that you’re in a position to move fast when one comes on the market that you like,” she says.