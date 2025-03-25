Yorkshire property prices rise 0.5 per cent in March, reaching £252,957 average

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the region, the average price of a home coming on the market this month is £252,957, according to Rightmove.

It follows the Halifax House Price Index, which announced that the region recorded the strongest annual property price growth for the first time since July 2021, up 4.1 per cent in February compared to the previous year, with properties now costing an average of £216,130.

According to Rightmove, nationally, house prices increased by 1.1 per cent, or £3,876, this month, which is in line with the usual rise in March, despite stamp duty discounts becoming less generous from April, it said.

Across Britain, the average price of a home coming on the market this month is £371,870.

While new spring buyers will not beat the stamp duty deadline, they will benefit from the highest property choice at this time of year for a decade, Rightmove said.

It added that the volume of sales being agreed is nine per cent higher than at this time in 2024.

Colleen Babcock , a property expert at Rightmove, said: "Historic averages show that this March is likely to be one of the strongest months of the year for sellers to spring into action.

"However, sellers can't just rely on these historic averages for success, as this year they are facing a decade-high level of competition.

"Those who are successfully finding buyers right now are working hard with their agents to price competitively and present their home in the best possible light.”

She added: "The big milestone ahead in England is the stamp duty deadline, and with a massive logjam of 575,000 moves going through the legal completion process, many cost-conscious buyers will be doing all they can to get their move over the line and avoid unnecessary extra tax."

Persistently high mortgage rates are dampening some of the market optimism and activity, the report added.

According to Rightmove's weekly mortgage tracker, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate is now 4.74 per cent, which is lower than a peak of 6.11 per cent in July 2023 , but only a marginal improvement on 4.84 per cent at this time last year.

Matt Smith , a mortgage expert at Rightmove said: "We're still seeing lenders price competitively where they can to secure mortgage business at this typically busy time of year.

"However, the economic turbulence happening globally is impacting mortgage rates, and we're seeing some small rate fluctuations on a week-by-week basis."

Andrew Milnes, principal mortgage adviser at the Mortgage Advice Bureau in Bingley, added: “Despite inflationary worries, especially around wage growth, the consensus is still for two or three more rate cuts this year. And, if we do finish the year with bank base rate at 3.75 per cent, hopefully that will put us in a good place going into 2026, with many of the best rates then starting with a 3.

"The recent return of the sub four per cent deals a few weeks ago, however limited, did feel rather important and from our conversations with clients was a clear confidence booster.

“We can add into that the fact that overall mortgage lenders seem to be feeling pretty bullish about the rest of the year. Although 2025 may not have started with the flourish we hoped for, it has been steady, and definite green shoots are appearing.”

Stamp duty discounts are set to become less generous in April, with the "nil rate" threshold for first-time buyers reducing from £425,000 to £300,000.

Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland .

Sarah Bush , head of residential sales and lettings at Cheffins, said: "Despite the wider economic outlook appearing to hold some uncertainty, the message we have received from sellers is that they are tired of sitting on the fence and really want to get on with moving this year.

"We may well see an impact on the entry level of the market as the nil rate threshold drops, however, many buyers seem to be fairly relaxed about the imminent stamp duty changes from the April 1.”

She added: "Stamp duty at all levels has become a cost to be swallowed and we don't forecast this to have a major impact on activity in the market."

Chris Rosindale , chief operating officer at Connells Group , said: "Some stability in interest rates and modest house price growth have certainly helped to increase confidence from both buyers and sellers, and overall attitudes towards moving home are positive.