Yorkshire residential property award winners and a plea from Yorkshire Children's Charity

The recent The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards organised by The Yorkshire Children’s Charity were a resounding success in celebrating the sector and rewarding those who have been judged outstanding. The awards event also raised much-needed funds for the charity. Here are this year’s winners: Richard Irving of ID Planning who won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Best Small Estate Agency went to Blenkin and Co., Best Medium Estate Agency went to Simon Blyth and Best Large Estate Agency was awarded to GSC Grays.

Best Large Development was Cocoa Works by Henry Boot Construction and Latimer by Clarion Housing Group.

Best Small Development was Church Farm by Fountainhead Ventures and Architecture 18.

Best in Build to Rent was The Junction development in central Leeds, which is centred around a restored historic viaduct, designed by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher architecture and design practice.

Best Residential Consultancy Practice went to Edward Architects based in Leeds and Best Residential Developer was awarded to Vistry Group.

The ESG Excellence award went to Throstle Rec and Gascoigne House Extra Care Facility designed by Watson Batty architects. ESG is short for Environmental, Social and Governance and is a set of standards measuring a business's impact on society, the environment, and how transparent and accountable it is.

The Rising Star award was presented to Mollie Simms of Richard Boothroyd & Associates, a specialist construction consultancy firm.

The Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s latest fundraising mission is to keep children warm this winter and its 2024 Winter Support Campaign is now underway.

It aims to help families in need by offering essential items such as warm, waterproof coats, school shoes, bedding, and pyjamas. Towards the end of the year, the charity will also be helping families to provide festive gifts for their children and your help would be much appreciated.

CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity Charlotte Farringdon says: “Winter is an incredibly difficult time for the families that the charity supports. For many parents, in an attempt to keep their heads above water, everyday life comes at the cost of skipping meals to feed their children or going without essential utilities, such as gas and electricity.

“Even then, with the rising cost of living, many are finding that despite their best efforts and sacrifices this just isn’t enough.

"Often powerless to change the cards they have been dealt, the children supported by the Yorkshire Children’s Charity are some of the most vulnerable in society. For families living in poverty, simple necessities and meeting basic needs are daily concerns; but there’s often far more to it than this.

“Sixty five per cent of applications received last year by Yorkshire Children’s Charity cite an additional challenge on top of deep poverty and that includes everything from abuse, neglect and violence to criminal exploitation, homelessness, illness and special educational needs and disabilities.

“Last year, the charity supported 1,058 children with winter essentials and Christmas presents, delivering over 9,000 items across Yorkshire. This year, we have already received over 2,000 applications.

“The essentials don’t just keep children warm and dry but play a wider part in safeguarding, wellbeing and school attendance for young people across Yorkshire.”

As a result of last year’s campaign: 87 per cent of schools reported students are warmer and drier as a result, 26 per cent of schools reported an improvement in attendance, 82 per cent of schools reported improvement in children’s wellbeing and 100 per cent of schools reported extremely positive feedback from parents.

The feedback from last year’s campaign included this from one school: “It has been a pleasure to see children in winter coats and shoes. These children had coats that did not fit, were very worn and thin and their shoes had holes in. They now walk around the school site with pride.”

Another teacher said: “For a child who would have received nothing for Christmas without the charity, it is truly amazing. To see them now so happy and excited to talk about Christmas is something that we haven’t witnessed before.”

