Yorkshire's most expensive seaside town and cheaper ‘hidden gem’ revealed

They are towns and villages which are staples of a break on the Yorkshire coast - but the stark differences in house prices has been highlighted in a new report.

Lloyds has announced the most expensive seaside towns in the country - as well as the cheaper ‘hidden gems’ in its latest coastal property league report, which tracked house price movements in 197 coastal locations.

In Yorkshire, there will be no surprise to see that Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay are the most expensive, with the average property costing just shy of £300,000.

However it’s a far cry from the most expensive seaside town in the country, with those looking to buy a house in Sandbanks in Dorset lucky to get change from £1m.

Sandbanks is known as a popular location for celebrities, with its array of upscale restaurants and glitzy nightlife.

Salcombe in Devon, with its galleries and boutiques, is second on the Lloyds list, with an average house price of £826,159 in 2024.

Foodie hotspot Padstow in Cornwall is third, with buyers paying £715,974 on average to live there and enjoy the charm of its harbour and seafood scene on a daily basis.

Unsurprisingly, no northern coastal towns make the top 10 for most expensive, while Scotland dominates the least expensive list.

The cheapest coastal town in Yorkshire is Withernsea, with an average house price of just short of £150,000 - although the coastal erosion in the area probably plays a big part in that.

It is the fourth cheapest in England and Wales, coming in behind Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Fleetwood and Blackpool.

The seafront at Withernsea. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Across Britain, the average price of a home by the sea was £295,991 last year – down 1% compared with 2023 – Lloyds said.

Despite the small dip, prices in coastal towns increased nearly a fifth (18%) over the five years from 2019, the bank said.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Lloyds, said: “Coastal living continues to hold a special appeal – whether it’s the lure of sea views, sandy beaches, or a slower pace of life.

“Our latest research shows the most exclusive seaside spots – like Sandbanks – still command premium prices.

“In some of the UK’s most desirable coastal towns, average prices have dipped slightly over the past year. But, over the longer term, values remain significantly higher – especially in the South West, where demand from lifestyle movers continues to shape the market.

“At the other end of the scale, there are still pockets of real affordability – particularly in Scotland, where buyers can find coastal homes for a fraction of the price. For those willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots, there are some hidden gems offering great value and a strong sense of community.

Whitby harbour. Photo: Duncan Atkins

“It’s also important to recognise that not all coastal areas share the same fortunes. Some seaside towns face significant challenges, from seasonal economies to a lack of affordable housing for local people.”

Here are the most, followed by the least, expensive coastal locations in Yorkshire in 2024 according to Lloyds:

Whitby/Robin Hood’s Bay, £299,161

Withernsea, £148,402

Here are Britain’s most expensive seaside locations, with the average house price in 2024, according to Lloyds:

1. Sandbanks, South West, £965,708

2. Salcombe, South West, £826,159

3. Padstow, South West, £715,974

4. Aldeburgh, East of England, £619,693

5. Lymington, South East, £608,253

6. St Mawes, South West, £552,198

7. Lyme Regis, South West, £531,815

8. Budleigh Salterton, South West, £496,998

9. Dartmouth, South West, £495,643

10. Kingsbridge, South West, £484,986

Here are Britain’s least expensive coastal locations, according to Lloyds, with the average house price in 2024:

1. Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, £103,078

2. Rothesay, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, £111,764

3. Millport, North Ayrshire, Scotland, £114,008

4. Port Bannatyne, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, £115,421

5. Girvan, South Ayrshire, Scotland, £116,211

6. Greenock, Inverclyde, Scotland, £117,751

7. Ardrossan, North Ayrshire Scotland, £124,532

8. Wick, Highlands, Scotland, £126,708

9. Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, £128,888