It’s not a lack of ambition holding her back – she dreams of setting up a side business alongside her job and spends much of her free time with her horses – but home ownership, for now, is out of reach.

“To move out would mean giving up too much,” she says. “I’d be tied down, paying more to have less. I want independence, of course, but I also want the freedom to take risks and invest in my future. A mortgage would make that impossible right now.”

Her experience echoes the findings of the latest Skipton Group Home Affordability Index, which paints a stark picture of Britain’s housing market.

Around five million adults are now living at home with parents, and the overwhelming majority, 98 per cent, are unable to afford to buy the average first-time property in their area on their own salary.

The research, conducted with Oxford Economics, shows the problem isn’t just scraping together a deposit. Even if that hurdle disappeared, 97 per cent would still struggle to buy because of high monthly repayments and the rising cost of living.

For the few who do manage it, the price is high. More than nine in 10 would face housing costs that swallow up over 45 per cent of their income, well above what experts view as sustainable. “It’s quite sad,” Georgia says. “I see my friends in relationships buying places, but most of them are pooling two incomes. For someone single, unless you’re on £70,000 or more, the sums just don’t add up. You either sacrifice everything else in life, or you stay put.”

In every region of Great Britain, fewer than 10 per cent of adults living with parents could afford the average first-time buyer home. In London, the East of England and the South West, that figure drops below 1.5 per cent.

Home ownership, for now, is out of reach for Georgia Payne

It’s a situation affecting families as much as individuals. Parents who might otherwise downsize are staying put because their adult children have nowhere else to go. Skipton estimates that if these households were freed up, families could unlock an average of £72,400 in equity or save £2,400 a year in rent.

Stuart Haire, chief executive of Skipton Group, inset, says the figures reflect a deeper issue. “When 98 per cent of adults living with their parents can’t afford to leave, they’re not just facing a housing crisis – they’re facing a crisis of opportunity.”

Beyond the financial strain, the psychological impact is clear. More than half of adults surveyed by Skipton admitted they feel a sense of “lost youth”, missing out on their best years while living under someone else’s roof. Around 70 per cent said they had never moved out at all.

For Georgia, the social side can be uncomfortable. “If you’re dating someone and you’re both still living at home, it’s tricky,” she says.

Still, she insists her decision is as strategic as it is circumstantial. Staying at home means she can channel money into her horses and lay the groundwork for her future business. “For me, it’s about long-term freedom over short-term independence,” she says. “I know a house is an asset, but I don’t think it would give me the same return as investing in myself right now.

“Yes, I’d like my own space. But the reality is that moving out would mean cutting back on everything else – and I don’t want my twenties and thirties to be defined by struggling to pay bills.”

At 23, Isla Sutcliffe, from Bingley, has moved in and out of the family home several times, but she too is back with her parents and younger brother as she tries to save for a place of her own. “I moved out for uni at 18, and then moved back in,” she says. “I lived with a partner for a bit. He had bought his house, so I moved in there, and then when we split up, I moved back in with my parents again.”

A later relationship saw her renting for around 18 months, but that ended shortly before Christmas 2024. “I couldn’t afford to rent on my own and I’ve been at home ever since.”

She hopes to buy rather than rent, ideally a house rather than a flat, and wants to stay within 10 to 15 miles of her job in Skipton. But the local market has proved disheartening. “In an area where you would be comfortable living, there’s just nothing. And if there is anything half decent, it goes straight away,” she says.

Skipton is calling for reforms to make home ownership more attainable, including changes to property taxes, protection and reform of the Lifetime ISA, and more innovative first-time buyer mortgages.

The question for many young adults is how long they can, or should, wait. Independence and security remain as desirable as ever, but increasingly feel like aspirations rather than expectations.

