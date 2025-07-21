Leeds sees strongest link between bike hire and cycling interest in UK
Taking a deep dive into search interest in Beryl cities, which expanded its Leeds-based offering in April this year, bike retailer Paul’s Cycles found:
- Hiring schemes are unlikely to discourage sales, with no drop in interest during the first three months after launch, and only two locations seeing a drop a year later.
- Instead, hiring schemes are more likely to increase interest in bike purchase, with 6 out of the 11 locations analysed showing a positive increase in searches three months after launch.
- Leeds experienced the greatest sales-related search increases of all cities analysed, with 143% 3 months post-launch and 55% after 12 months.
The Beryl impact on cycling interest
Cycling experts at Paul’s Cycles analysed search data from 11 locations where bike rental scheme Beryl operates, including Leeds, comparing search volumes 3 months post-launch and 12 months post-launch. A year after the rental scheme launched, search interest for ‘bike hire’ increased in all but three locations, with only Eastleigh and Stevenage seeing a decrease, and Worcester staying stable.
Leeds experienced increases of 21% both 3 and 12 months after the launch of the Beryl scheme in 2023. Beryl’s Leeds offering further expanded in April this year, offering a new e-bike model and expanded service areas.
With more than half of British consumers stating that the cost of living crisis is preventing them from being able to purchase a new bike, and 1,700 monthly UK searches for ‘bike rental’, hire schemes are making the sport more accessible for all.
However, Paul’s Cycles Managing Director Tom Thornley explains that this will likely result in more bike ownership over time:
”New riders now have a low-barrier entry point into cycling, which only expands the cycling audience. This increase in rental cycling leads to higher engagement with the sport, and with that, more potential bike owners.”
|Beryl City
|‘Bike hire’ searches vs before Beryl launch
|3-month change
|12-month change
|Brighton and Hove
|57%
|22%
|Cornwall
|53%
|53%
|Dorchester, Weymouth and Portland
|67%
|25%
|Dorset
|53%
|24%
|Eastleigh
|-50%
|-50%
|Greater Manchester (originally by another provider, now Beryl)
|0%
|22%
|Guildford
|57%
|50%
|Leeds
|21%
|21%
|Plymouth
|67%
|25%
|Stevenage
|-100%
|-100%
|Worcester
|50%
|0%
The Beryl impact on bike sales
Reviewing the search data for purchase-related terms in cities where Beryl operates, it becomes clear that hiring schemes are unlikely to discourage sales in Leeds, with the biggest positive change in search interest across all UK cities.
Six out of the 11 locations analysed had a positive increase in searches three months after launch. Leeds had a 143% increase, Worcester a 100% and Greater Manchester and Plymouth both experienced a 50% increase.
In most locations, search interest for ‘bike sales’ stayed stable a year after launch, and some (Leeds, Greater Manchester and Plymouth) had a positive increase of 55%, 22% and 40% respectively.
|Beryl City
|‘Bikes for sale’ searches vs before Beryl launch
|3-month change
|12-month change
|Brighton and Hove
|40%
|0%
|Cornwall
|0%
|-44%
|Dorchester, Weymouth and Portland
|0%
|-50%
|Dorset
|22%
|0%
|Eastleigh
|0%
|0%
|Greater Manchester (originally by another provider, now Beryl)
|50%
|22%
|Guildford
|0%
|0%
|Leeds
|143%
|55%
|Plymouth
|50%
|40%
|Stevenage
|0%
|0%
|Worcester
|100%
|0%
Thornley notes the impact on bicycle retail: “Ownership brings long-term value, both financially and personally. While renting can feel flexible, the costs quickly add up and often don’t provide the custom fit, convenience, or sense of pride that comes with owning your own bike. Owning a bike allows for upgrades, personal adjustments, and immediate availability, no app or reservation needed!”
While rising living costs must be considered, Thornley points out that for riders regularly using bike share schemes, ownership can actually pay for itself in less than a year, “with schemes like Cycle to Work and interest-free financing, it becomes an investment in personalised health, and exploration.”
Finding a beginner-friendly bike
For people in Leeds ready to transition from rental to ownership, Thornley recommends a range of beginner-friendly bikes suited to different riding styles:
- Road bikes I’d suggest for those just starting out are the Cube Attain, which offers a comfortable ride position, great for sportives and commuting, or the Trek Domane AL which is more upright and comfortable for long rides or mixed surfaces. Liv also offers a female range that’s a good choice for new riders, featuring relaxed endurance geometry and lightweight alloy frames.
- For a mountain bike that offers off-road confidence-building, try the Trek Marlin range, like the Marlin 5, which has versatile trail geometry and 29″ wheels. Alternatively, a Giant Talon (e.g. Talon 2) makes a great entry-level hardtail with lightweight frames suitable for trail and leisure use. A budget-friendly option is the Cube Aim series (including Aim and Aim Pro) – well-reviewed for beginner comfort with 29” or 27.5” wheel options.
- Those considering an e-bike should think about getting a pedal-assisted model such as a Cube Hybrid or a GT eForce Amp+ Electric, which make urban and leisure rides easier on hills and longer journeys. Another good choice would be a hardtail and full suspension Cube, Giant or Haibike model, as these are essentially a jack-of-all-trades, reducing uphill fatigue and suitable for trail exploration.
Visit Paul’s Cycles' advice hub for more beginner-friendly cycling tips, recommendations and buying guides.