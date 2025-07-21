Leeds sees strongest link between bike hire and cycling interest in UK

With more people than ever using bike hire schemes in the UK and almost 25 million journeys completed between September 2022 and September 2023, research reveals that the increase in rentals correlates with significantly higher cycling interest in Leeds.

Taking a deep dive into search interest in Beryl cities, which expanded its Leeds-based offering in April this year, bike retailer Paul’s Cycles found:

Hiring schemes are unlikely to discourage sales, with no drop in interest during the first three months after launch, and only two locations seeing a drop a year later.

Instead, hiring schemes are more likely to increase interest in bike purchase, with 6 out of the 11 locations analysed showing a positive increase in searches three months after launch.

Leeds experienced the greatest sales-related search increases of all cities analysed, with 143% 3 months post-launch and 55% after 12 months.

The Beryl impact on cycling interest

"Ownership brings long-term value, both financially and personally" says Paul's Cycles' Managing Director Tom Thornley

Cycling experts at Paul’s Cycles analysed search data from 11 locations where bike rental scheme Beryl operates, including Leeds, comparing search volumes 3 months post-launch and 12 months post-launch. A year after the rental scheme launched, search interest for ‘bike hire’ increased in all but three locations, with only Eastleigh and Stevenage seeing a decrease, and Worcester staying stable.

Leeds experienced increases of 21% both 3 and 12 months after the launch of the Beryl scheme in 2023. Beryl’s Leeds offering further expanded in April this year, offering a new e-bike model and expanded service areas.

With more than half of British consumers stating that the cost of living crisis is preventing them from being able to purchase a new bike, and 1,700 monthly UK searches for ‘bike rental’, hire schemes are making the sport more accessible for all.

However, Paul’s Cycles Managing Director Tom Thornley explains that this will likely result in more bike ownership over time:

Paul's Cycles' research suggests hiring schemes are unlikely to discourage sales, with Leeds seeing positive search increases.

”New riders now have a low-barrier entry point into cycling, which only expands the cycling audience. This increase in rental cycling leads to higher engagement with the sport, and with that, more potential bike owners.”

Beryl City ‘Bike hire’ searches vs before Beryl launch 3-month change 12-month change Brighton and Hove 57% 22% Cornwall 53% 53% Dorchester, Weymouth and Portland 67% 25% Dorset 53% 24% Eastleigh -50% -50% Greater Manchester (originally by another provider, now Beryl) 0% 22% Guildford 57% 50% Leeds 21% 21% Plymouth 67% 25% Stevenage -100% -100% Worcester 50% 0%

The Beryl impact on bike sales

Reviewing the search data for purchase-related terms in cities where Beryl operates, it becomes clear that hiring schemes are unlikely to discourage sales in Leeds, with the biggest positive change in search interest across all UK cities.

Six out of the 11 locations analysed had a positive increase in searches three months after launch. Leeds had a 143% increase, Worcester a 100% and Greater Manchester and Plymouth both experienced a 50% increase.

In most locations, search interest for ‘bike sales’ stayed stable a year after launch, and some (Leeds, Greater Manchester and Plymouth) had a positive increase of 55%, 22% and 40% respectively.

Beryl City ‘Bikes for sale’ searches vs before Beryl launch 3-month change 12-month change Brighton and Hove 40% 0% Cornwall 0% -44% Dorchester, Weymouth and Portland 0% -50% Dorset 22% 0% Eastleigh 0% 0% Greater Manchester (originally by another provider, now Beryl) 50% 22% Guildford 0% 0% Leeds 143% 55% Plymouth 50% 40% Stevenage 0% 0% Worcester 100% 0%

Thornley notes the impact on bicycle retail: “Ownership brings long-term value, both financially and personally. While renting can feel flexible, the costs quickly add up and often don’t provide the custom fit, convenience, or sense of pride that comes with owning your own bike. Owning a bike allows for upgrades, personal adjustments, and immediate availability, no app or reservation needed!”

While rising living costs must be considered, Thornley points out that for riders regularly using bike share schemes, ownership can actually pay for itself in less than a year, “with schemes like Cycle to Work and interest-free financing, it becomes an investment in personalised health, and exploration.”

Finding a beginner-friendly bike

For people in Leeds ready to transition from rental to ownership, Thornley recommends a range of beginner-friendly bikes suited to different riding styles:

Road bikes I’d suggest for those just starting out are the Cube Attain, which offers a comfortable ride position, great for sportives and commuting, or the Trek Domane AL which is more upright and comfortable for long rides or mixed surfaces. Liv also offers a female range that’s a good choice for new riders, featuring relaxed endurance geometry and lightweight alloy frames.

I’d suggest for those just starting out are the Cube Attain, which offers a comfortable ride position, great for sportives and commuting, or the Trek Domane AL which is more upright and comfortable for long rides or mixed surfaces. Liv also offers a female range that’s a good choice for new riders, featuring relaxed endurance geometry and lightweight alloy frames. For a mountain bike that offers off-road confidence-building, try the Trek Marlin range, like the Marlin 5, which has versatile trail geometry and 29″ wheels. Alternatively, a Giant Talon (e.g. Talon 2) makes a great entry-level hardtail with lightweight frames suitable for trail and leisure use. A budget-friendly option is the Cube Aim series (including Aim and Aim Pro) – well-reviewed for beginner comfort with 29” or 27.5” wheel options.

that offers off-road confidence-building, try the Trek Marlin range, like the Marlin 5, which has versatile trail geometry and 29″ wheels. Alternatively, a Giant Talon (e.g. Talon 2) makes a great entry-level hardtail with lightweight frames suitable for trail and leisure use. A budget-friendly option is the Cube Aim series (including Aim and Aim Pro) – well-reviewed for beginner comfort with 29” or 27.5” wheel options. Those considering an e-bike should think about getting a pedal-assisted model such as a Cube Hybrid or a GT eForce Amp+ Electric, which make urban and leisure rides easier on hills and longer journeys. Another good choice would be a hardtail and full suspension Cube, Giant or Haibike model, as these are essentially a jack-of-all-trades, reducing uphill fatigue and suitable for trail exploration.