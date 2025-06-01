If you're a regular commuter or road tripper, you'll have endured your fair share of motorway services from clambering across undercover bridges to reach some filthy toilets and a closed takeaway to ones which could pass off as a large hotel.

Consumer organisation Which? recently announced the best and worst motorway services according to consumers.

Which? surveyed more than 4,000 members about their experiences of using service stations across the UK.

Leeds Skelton Lake services has a viewing platform

We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan to Leeds Skelton Lake Services (M1) to find out why it is ranked the best in Yorkshire.

I'd rarely comment on the architecture or design of motorway service stations, but Leeds Skelton Lake is visually stunning, as far as commercial urban buildings go.

It had been a tough ask to build something in this stunning part of East Leeds’ landscape. It was the first services to be built in six years.

All eyes were on the £60m development when it opened in March 2020.

A view from above on the viewing station

The sloping wood design that stands before me blends in with the natural country park surrounding the services. It has an eye-catching living roof containing a meadow of wildflowers. I’d never appreciated that you can park for three hours free here and go on a walk around the back into the country park.

Whenever we’ve stopped here prior, it’s normally been to relieve ourselves quickly before getting back in the car. I hadn’t realised how much there is to offer. There’s an outdoor seating area at the front and even a well-kept picnic and play area around the back. On entering the large circular forecourt, there’s a range of places to grab a bite to eat from Chinese fast food to M&S and, of course, a Greggs. There’s an upstairs dining area too, which is a little more relaxing than the downstairs thoroughfare.

Like many places, there are a couple of eateries that appear to have closed down, but it would be lovely to see some support for a local, independent eatery or deli to take their place. There's also a Pizza Express, which looked popular, although we didn't have time for this.

The large, predominantly glass building helps you to appreciate the greenery and wildlife surrounding the area. There’s even an upstairs RSPB Wildlife viewing point.

Leeds Skelton Lake services is ranked as the best in Yorkshire

I had visited on a busy afternoon in half term, but everywhere was well-kept and clean. It's now also dog-friendly and there are plenty of places for the dogs to go on a walk and have a drink too.

As ever, we head to the toilets at the back first. Unfortunately, these felt dirty at face value, but I guess with the sheer volume of people and children, this was probably why. I know how quickly our children can transform an area from being acceptable to looking ransacked.

There's an exit at the back next to the toilets where you can go on a 2km walk around the lake or play.

Next door you've got a Ramada hotel, in front there's a petrol station, and a shop, as well as, plenty of parking.

The famous green 'living roof' containing a meadow of wildflowers