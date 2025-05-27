Yorkshire’s motorway services ranked in Which? survey from best to worst in UK

Which? has published a survey ranking the UK’s best and worst motorway services - and four are in Yorkshire.

Consumer organisation, Which?, has asked more than 4,000 members about their experiences of using service stations across the UK.

The responses covered nearly 9,000 service station locations and helped Which? rank 90 service stations based on categories such as prices in food/retail outlets, shops, food and drink selection, facilities, cleanliness, convenience and accessibility and outdoor space.

Gloucester Services has been ranked the best overall with an overall customer score of 85 per cent, while Leeds Skelton Lake (M1) has ranked the top Yorkshire motorway service with an overall score of 68 per cent.

The KFC inside Wetherby A1(M) services. (Pic credit: Google)

Editor of Which? Travel, Rory Boland, said: “The best service stations are a convenient pit stop with decent food and facilities, however our survey shows those are few and far between and that many services are not up to scratch.

“Poor facilities and extortionate prices for food and drink were widespread complaints, but most shocking of all was how drivers told us just how many services were unclean.

“To avoid disappointment, people should plan their route to avoid the worst service stations and look for alternative places to stop.”

Yorkshire’s best and worst motorway services ranked by Which?

Leeds Skelton Lake Services. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Leeds Skelton Lake (M1)

Overall UK ranking: 5/72

Customer score: 68%

Prices in food/retail outlets (star rating out of 5): 2

Shops (star rating out of 5): 4

Food and drink (star rating out of 5): 4

Facilities (star rating out of 5): 4

Cleanliness (star rating out of 5): 4

Convenience and accessibility (star rating out of 5): 5

Outside space (star rating out of 5): 4

Wetherby (A1)

Overall UK ranking: 20/72

Customer score: 51%

Prices in food/retail outlets (star rating out of 5): 1

Shops (star rating out of 5): 3

Food and drink (star rating out of 5): 3

Facilities (star rating out of 5): 3

Cleanliness (star rating out of 5): 3

Convenience and accessibility (star rating out of 5): 3

Outside space (star rating out of 5): 2

Ferrybridge (M62)

Overall UK ranking: 24/72

Customer score: 49%

Prices in food/retail outlets (star rating out of 5): 1

Shops (star rating out of 5): 3

Food and drink (star rating out of 5): 3

Facilities (star rating out of 5): 2

Cleanliness (star rating out of 5): 3

Convenience and accessibility (star rating out of 5): 3

Outside space (star rating out of 5): 2

Doncaster (North) (M18)

Overall UK ranking: 27/72

Customer score: 48%

Prices in food/retail outlets (star rating out of 5): 1

Shops (star rating out of 5): 2

Food and drink (star rating out of 5): 2

Facilities (star rating out of 5): 2

Cleanliness (star rating out of 5): 3

Convenience and accessibility (star rating out of 5): 3