Two new motorway services areas could be built on the A1(M) less than seven miles apart despite objections furious local residents and nature groups.

Officers at North Yorkshire Council (NYC) are recommending that rival plans for new services (MSAs) at both the Catterick and Barton junctions are approved.

Councillors will meet next week to decide the outline planning application from Moto for the redevelopment of its Barton Park truck stop and Roadchef’s full application for land off the Catterick junction.

The services are being proposed to fill the 60-mile gap between existing MSAs at Wetherby and Durham.

An artist's impression of Roadchef's proposed Motorway Services Area

The Catterick scheme at Pallett Hill Farm has attracted widespread criticism from local residents, community leaders and nature groups due to part of the greenfield development being on a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC) and used by red list protected birds including curlew and lapwing.

While the Environment Agency lifted its initial objection after the applicant submitted mitigation measures which include a new habitat for wildlife on land around ten miles away at East Cowton, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust continues to oppose the scheme, which it described as an “avoidable threat to this wetland site of significant value”.

More than 700 people have signed a petition against the development and a group, Campaign to Save Catterick’s Wildfowl Habitat, has been formed to fight the plans.

Paul Fitz-George, spokesperson for the group, claimed the proposed services would increase noise, air, light and sewage pollution in nearby Catterick Village.

He said the proposed mitigation measures would not work, adding: “It’s pretty obvious to any reasonable person who cares about the human and natural environment what should actually happen, but we appear to live in a world gone mad.”

Several local parish councils have questioned the need for the development, claiming that the existing services at Scotch Corner, Leeming Bar and the planned Vale of York MSA at Kirby Hill, which was granted planning permission in 2021, have not been factored in.

Local division member and North Yorkshire council leader, Carl Les, has also submitted an objection.

Urging his own council’s strategic planning committee to reject the Catterick plans and approve the Barton scheme, he said: “If you consent to both, we will have the bizarre situation of more signed services on ten miles of A1 than the whole of the M25.”

But in a move which has promoted accusations of “overstepping their brief” by campaigners fighting the Catterick scheme, National Highways is supporting the approval of both MSAs, saying they will give more choice to the travelling public and help address a shortage of lorry parking spaces in the region.

It pointed out that there would be greater need for roadside services due to the increase in traffic when the A66 was upgraded.

The government agency added that while there were recommendations for the maximum distance between MSAs, there was no minimum distance and the spacing of services should not form part of the council’s consideration.

NYC planning officer Nick Howard will recommend both applications are approved when councillors meet on Tuesday.

On the Catterick scheme, the officer stated in his report: “The proposed development would provide new jobs and would benefit the local economy without any unacceptable impacts on town centres and their vitality and viability.

“The proposed development would not raise any significance adverse impacts in terms of the amenity of residents within the locale or affect the operations of existing businesses.”

On the Barton junction scheme, the officer concluded: “The scheme would deliver a modern MSA development, which not only complies with the development plan but also helps address a gap in MSA service provision between Wetherby/Valley of York and Durham.”

