School Raises £7000 for Cancer Research UK in memory of a beloved colleague
This year’s event, held in July 2025, was particularly poignant. It was run in memory of a beloved member of staff who originally championed and launched the event. Her passion and dedication inspired the school to make this race a yearly tradition, and her legacy continues to unite staff, pupils, and parents in a shared cause. Following her passing in 2024, this year’s race became a moving tribute, with the entire school community running in her honour.
Birstall Primary Academy is part of Focus Trust, who champion small schools at the heart of their communities. The school proudly lives up to its vision of a ‘small school, big heart’—where every pupil, parent, and staff member comes together as one family, showing compassion, unity, and unwavering support for one another, especially in moments that matter most.
The annual event highlights the power of community, the impact of one individual’s vision, and the enduring spirit of remembrance and hope.