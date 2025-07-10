School Raises £7000 for Cancer Research UK in memory of a beloved colleague

For the past five years, Birstall Primary Academy has proudly hosted an annual Race for Life event at Oakwell Hall, involving every pupil, staff member and parents in a collective effort to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Over this time, they have raised over £7,000 thanks to the incredible enthusiasm and generosity of the school community.

This year’s event, held in July 2025, was particularly poignant. It was run in memory of a beloved member of staff who originally championed and launched the event. Her passion and dedication inspired the school to make this race a yearly tradition, and her legacy continues to unite staff, pupils, and parents in a shared cause. Following her passing in 2024, this year’s race became a moving tribute, with the entire school community running in her honour.

Birstall Primary Academy is part of Focus Trust, who champion small schools at the heart of their communities. The school proudly lives up to its vision of a ‘small school, big heart’—where every pupil, parent, and staff member comes together as one family, showing compassion, unity, and unwavering support for one another, especially in moments that matter most.