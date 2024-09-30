A Victorian water chute dubbed as one the UK’s top vintage seaside attractions has been drawing in visitors since 1931.

Scarborough’s historic water chute at Northstead Manor Gardens is tucked just off the beach, operated by North Bay Railway.

It’s cushioned between Scarborough’s Open Air theatre, Peasholm Park and the development on the North Bay coastline.

The water chute has been Grade II-listed by Historic England meaning it’s here to stay for generations to come.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin and family at the top of the historic water chute

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin went to discover whether it’s stood the test of time.

I love Peasholm Park, Alpamare and the North Bay beach but I’d never been to the North Bay Railway where the water chute resides.

I managed to persuade the kids to head to the site for this one-of-a-kind ride.

This historic water chute has previously been dubbed as “jaws” because the timber cart is said to look like the shark from the film with the same name as the cart lands in the water.

Despite this piece of trivia, the kids didn’t seem as enthusiastic as they would at a modern theme park.

The chute was once in the heart of a controversial adventure park called Kinderland before the park closed in 2007. Later in 2008 the water chute was refurbished by the railway.

As we crossed over from Peasholm Park we spotted the SkyTrail, the chute and the train which was making its way to from Peasholm Station, the railway's hub where we were to Scalby Mills Station situated next to Scarborough Sealife.

There’s a big lake too where you can go on ‘boats and balls’ aka Zorb balls.

The rickety ride is actually great fun for thrill seekers because the historic nature of the Water Chute adds to the fear it may break mid way.

We were here for the seemingly rustic attraction of the chute which landed in the lake.

First off we bought tickets from the Snack Shack. It was only £3.50 per person for two rides - although babies also count as a person and don’t get on for free.

The kids and I then climbed the stairs to be welcomed at the top to be greeted by a member of staff.

Better still there were no queues, just great views of the railway.

View from the top of the water chute

We jumped on the chute with the older kids excitedly at the front. With a clunk we were off down the steep track.

Splash.

We were sprayed by the water before being cranked back up the track. It was time for our last go. This time we got drenched.

It was loads of fun. So much so the kids paid to go on again.