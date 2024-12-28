The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For years Debbie North and her husband Andy spent their spare time walking the fells of the Peak District and the Lakes as a break from their busy jobs as primary school teachers in Dewsbury.

“We just loved getting out in the out doors it was so good for our physical and mental wellbeing,” says Debbie. “Fell walking was a passion we shared. I was born and brought up in Sheffield and so the Peak District was my stomping ground.”

But when what started as a bit of back ache, turned out to a degenerative condition which would result in Debbie needing a wheelchair to get around they feared their fell walking days were over.

Debbie North pictured at one of the accessible walks near Sutton Bank National Park Centre. Picture James Hardisty

“The diagnosis of spinal degeneration in 2011 resulted in me having to use a wheelchair as part of my everyday life.

Before ill health took away my ability to walk, Andy, and I spent most of our weekends in the hills and dales of Cumbria and the Yorkshire. We walked coast to coast a couple of times and the Cumbrian Way. We found it a way of relaxing.

"It was a crushing blow to us that I could no longer ramble on our beloved fells, a hard hit that, on top of everything else, led to a period of depression,” says Debbie. “Andy stopped going out too as he said it wasn’t the same without his walking partner.”

As Debbie gradually came to terms with life in a wheelchair she became increasingly determined to get back into the countryside she loved.

Debbie North with her late husband Andy

“To kick start me back into action, I began to explore alternative ways of accessing the countryside, and found there was nothing in the Yorkshire Dales and so we did some fund-raising to get a specialist wheelchair to get around .

“Getting my TerrainHopper, a 4x4 all-terrain wheelchair, was the start of my new adventures. It was just amazing to be out on the fells again ”

With this ‘serious bit of kit’, Andy and Debbie were once again climbing the mountains.

"We completed several of the Wainwrights in the Lake District, a few Munros in Scotland and a good selection of the Dales 30 – The Yorkshire Dales highest peaks and the Coast to Coast. We created our own route from St Bees to Robin Hoods Bay using a mixture of bridleways and quiet country lanes.

Ordnance Survey has teamed up with local author Debbie North from North Yorkshire, to create a new book called North Yorkshire Accessible Walks For All. Picture James Hardisty.

"It was fabulous and I started blogging about our walks encouraging other people with disabilities to give it a go.”

Debbie says being outdoors once again gave her the drive, passion and determination to become one of the country’s leading campaigners for creating a countryside accessible to all.

But in 2021 tragedy hit once again.

Andy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and lost a short, tough battle against this terrible disease. He passed away eight weeks after his diagnosis, aged 56 years old. Debbie was left heart broken.

Debbie and Andy

But this brave woman was determined to continue her work.

As a legacy to Andy and for her family she set up a charity called Access the Dales. (www.access-the-dales.com)

"The charity exists to break down the barriers that prevent people with limited mobility enjoying the great outdoors, either independently or with their friends and family,” says Debbie

"We are achieving this by making all-terrain mobility vehicles available to borrow at outdoor locations in the Yorkshire Dales.”

With £16,000 raised in memory of Andy – his request in lieu of flowers at his funeral – they purchased a TerrainHopper which is specifically designed to be used by children with disabilities.

"Andy was such a charismatic person, everyone was his best friend and everyone loved him. He asked for donations to buy a children’s all terrain wheelchair instead of flowers and it raised an incredible £16,000.”

The manufacturers donated a second chair and in the same year the first wheelchair hub was launched at Ravenseat Farm, home of Amanda and Clive Owen – the Yorkshire Shepherdess and her husband. It allows families to book out the wheelchair and access the countryside together.

“Since the launch, the wheelchair has been well used and it is a delight to see the smiling faces on the children who are using the wheelchair to access the fells,” says Debbie.

But her story does not stop there.

“We have been bowled over by the generosity of wheelchair manufacturers such as TGA Mobility, TerrainHopper and Paratreker, who have donated different types of wheelchairs to the charity.

"So far, we have eight mobility scooters and all-terrain vehicles. We have set up hubs in Malham, Nateby, Tebay and Leyburn. The one at Malham which is at the Lister Arms has done an incredible 800 miles since April which means 40 to 50 people have used it which is incredible."

Debbie is also researching and creating accessible walks for the charity, writing articles for magazines, television and radio appearances, fulfilling her role as a Get Outside Champion with Ordnance Survey and ambassador for the Ramblers UK and the numerous requests as a keynote speaker.

She has also been appointed by the Cabinet Office as Disability and Access Ambassador for the countryside, campaigning to get a standardised grading system for walks.

And now she has published her third book, North Yorkshire Accessible Walks for all.

"My book is not just a guide; it’s an invitation to explore the stunning natural beauty of North Yorkshire," says Debbie.

"It includes lots of curated accessible walks with descriptions, maps and personal anecdotes. I encourage everyone to step outside and experience the joy of exploring one of England’s most picturesque areas.

“Many of the routes are suitable for an off-road mobility scooter such as the TGA Breeze S4, which is shown on the front cover at Malham, in the Yorkshire Dales.”

Debbie says the walks are all ‘stile-free’. “It means they aren’t just suitable for people in wheelchairs but also people with pushchairs and dogs who don’t like going over stiles. Some people just like to go for a walk and don’t want to have to climb stiles.”

Debbie aims to empower everyone to enjoy breathtaking views, stunning countryside and the beauty of nature, all on a scooter.

This is an ethos shared by TGA as Managing Director Daniel Stone says: "Just like Debbie, we are committed to promoting inclusivity in outdoor activities for everyone with mobility challenges. Whether you want to explore independently or with friends and family, we believe in building confidence and breaking down barriers.

"She is an inspiration to us and others with her determination to let nothing stand in her way. Publishing her latest book is another huge achievement and we look forward to working with her on whatever challenge comes next."

Debbie is currently writing another book for Bloomsbury which is taking her all over the country and involves doing 30 walks and talking to 30 people about how walking has helped them over come trauma in their lives.

So which is Debbie’s favourite walk from her North Yorkshire book? “That’s an impossible question to answer they are all so different I always say my favourite walk it’s the last walk I’ve done.

“I promised Andy that I would continue to forge ahead with my passion to create a countryside for all and that is what I am trying to do.”