Camping in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

You can either live a minimalist lifestyle on a camping trip or experience the luxury life on a glamping trip whether you are overlooking Yorkshire’s beautiful coastline or national parks.

Here are the best camping and glamping sites in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catgill Farm Camping and Glamping, Skipton

Catgill Farm has been a family home for more than 60 years and in 2014 the owners decided to turn it into a campsite situated in Bolton Abbey.

Two years ago the owners expanded the site to include glamping features such as timber pods and bell tents.

The Wharfe valley view adds to the peaceful and tranquil atmosphere, perfect for relaxing on a camping trip.

Catgill Farm has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 679 reviews.

York Caravan Park

This site is only two miles away from York Minster and provides five star luxury facilities for families and tourists.

Enjoy the history and beauty of York while pitching a tent and why not set up a barbecue or have a relaxing picnic by the fishing lake?

York Caravan Park has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 267 reviews.

Harrogate Caravan Park

Located on the south side of Harrogate, this caravan site overlooks the beautiful Crimple Valley and is the perfect place to explore Harrogate, the stunning countryside and Yorkshire Dales.

Harrogate Caravan Park has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 444 reviews.

The Hideaway at Baxby Manor, York

There are 32 pitches available across The Hideaway camp site and plenty of scenery for every mood.

The facilities provided at the site are a pristine shower and toilet cubicle, a small shop with all essential items and a fridge. Baxby Manor has been awarded ‘Loo of the year’ for many years running.

Baxby Manor has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 313 reviews.

Pinewood Park, Scarborough

This is the perfect place for a luxurious glamping trip with the family and is situated in an idyllic spot with fantastic views of the countryside, yet still close by to all the action.

Within a few miles visitors will have access to lots of attractions, shops and stunning beaches and plenty of outdoor spaces where your children can run around and play safely.

Pinewood Park has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 362 reviews.

Blue Dolphin Holiday Park, Filey

There are 210 pitches on this site whether you are arriving with a tent or a caravan.

This is a campsite like no other - with a crazy golf course, indoor and outdoor heated swimming pools and a bar and restaurant.

Enjoy the beautiful sea view while you get the ultimate Haven experience.

Blue Dolphin Holiday Park (Haven) has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,237 reviews.

Skipsea Sands Holiday Park

This camping park is very popular for its facilities and stunning views overlooking the North Sea, as it is situated in the village of Skipsea.

The site is a very short drive away from one of the beaches at Fraisthorpe, Bridlington or Hornsea.

Enjoy a relaxing swim in the heated indoor pool along with its sauna and steam room, whilst children can enjoy the adventure playground and the family can even bond with a friendly game of ten-pin bowling.

There are plenty of footpaths to follow if you would like to go for a nice walk along the coast and you can indulge in the delicious food at the Boathouse Bar and Restaurant.