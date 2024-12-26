Yorkshire has arguably a better range of landscapes for walkers than anywhere else in the country.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But which one to choose? Will it be a Boxing Day reheat of a tried-and-tested route nearby? Or perhaps an expedition further afield, complete with cold cuts sandwiches and hot flask? We are spoilt for choice.

The day’s options - some suggested here - can range from the triumphant ascent of glorious Gragareth, highest point in Lancashire but (whisper this in Lancashire) part of the Yorkshire Dales National Park; a steep climb to the famous monument of Stoodley Pike above Calderdale; a visit to the tranquil monastic ruins of Byland Abbey; a stroll round the medieval common land known as Beverley Westwood to the north of Hull; or exploration of woodland between Harrogate and the RHS’s gardens at Harlow Carr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, as in the other walks described below, we must look a little harder for winter’s beauty. But already there will be signs of spring bursting out in tree buds, the first snowdrops, and familiar birds like robins and blackbirds jostling for position at the start of their mating season.

Gragareth

Distance/time: 6 miles/4 hours.

Map: OS Explorer OL2 Yorkshire Dales Southern & Western Areas.

Start: Roadside parking on road into Kingsdale from Ingleton. Approx grid ref SD691756.

Refreshments: Thornton-in-Lonsdale; Ingleton.

Depending on your leg and lung strengths, this is the perfect walk for getting back in shape after festive excesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And many will consider the ascent of Gragareth well worth the effort. Said to be the highest point in Lancashire, the fell looks across lonely Kingsdale to Yorkshire’s “Everest”, Whernside, which is 357ft higher.

The delightful approach along an old peat-cutting green lane known as the Turbury Road passes the entrance to Rowton Pot, one of the best known cave systems in the Dales.

The route through areas of limestone pavement requires concentration, and it’s important to count the gates from the start of Turbury Road. At the seventh gate follow a wall uphill to the summit plateau. From the trig point, make the short descent to famous cairns, the Three Men of Gragareth.

To return, cross the summit wall and follow a rough path which swings south-eastwards back to the Kingsdale road.

Mulgrave Woods

Distance/time: 3 1/2 miles.

Map: OS Explorer OL27 North York Moors Eastern Area.

Start: Car park at Sandsend.

Refreshments: Sandsend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many walkers on the Yorkshire Coast stick to clifftop stretches of the Cleveland Way, the 110-mile National Trail from Helmsley to Filey Brigg, and enjoy sweeping sea views, but the splendid woodland of the Mulgrave Estate offers a great alternative.

If you still want a seaside experience, follow the shore north from Whitby to Sandsend, where the entrance to the estate can be found (add three miles each way). The walk follows a simple linear, there-and-back route along the side of the Sandsend Beck.

There is a labyrinth of other tracks and paths but the main drag brings you to the ruins of Mulgrave Castle, the remains of a 13th century defensive house.

A newer castle, a handsome Georgian residence that’s home of the Mulgrave Estate’s owners, lies on the hillside above the woods. Note: public access to the woods is restricted to Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Byland Abbey & Wass

Distance/time: 5 miles/2 1/2 hours.

Map: OS Explorer OL26 North York Moors Western Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start: Wass Village Hall, near Byland Abbey, signposted between Coxwold and Ampleforrth.

Refreshments: Wass.

The remains of Byland Abbey - one of the most fascinating monastic ruins in Yorkshire - lies in the Howardian Hills National Landscape south of the North York Moors and look especially stark in a winter landscape.

Dating from 1147 its church was described as the finest in Europe before the Dissolution in 1539. There is a splendid gatehouse, well preserved floor tiles and buildings once inhabited by 130 monks and lay brothers.

Byland Abbey. Credit: Roger Ratcliffe | Roger Ratcliffe

The walk begins by ascending steep Wass Bank, turns right on a path to High Woods Farm and joins a path running south above lovely Shallow Dale and Burtis Beck. A left turn brings you out on another steep road, Jerry Carr Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A little uphill is found a path which turns sharp right to a footbridge over Holbeck and the pond at Newstead. From there a meandering field path brings you to the walk’s superb climax, Byland Abbey.

Thixendale & Raisthorpe Wold

Distance/time: 6 1/2 miles/3 hours.

Map: OS Explorer 300 Howardian Hills & Malton.

Refreshments: Thixendale; Fridaythorpe (off route).

Thixendale is among the most tranquil villages in Yorkshire. Nestling on the floor of a classic Yorkshire Wolds chalk valley, it is the starting point for several good walks in the area.

This one follows stretches of three long-distance trails - the Yorkshire Wolds Way, the Chalkland Way. and the Centenary Way - and for anyone not yet acquainted with the area’s unique charm makes an excellent introduction to the Wolds landscape of plunging valleys and sweeping, airy fields.

Start by taking the Yorkshire Wolds Way path oppose a farm, following it uphill to Cow Wold and continuing on the bridleway from Vessey Pasture Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow the Wolds Way when it turns right and runs along the edges of large fields, passing North Plantation and Deep Dale. For the return leg, turn right on the bridleway to Raisthorpe Wold and Water Dale.

Thixendale. Credit: Roger Ratcliffe | Roger Ratcliffe

The River Ouse & York

Distance/time: 3 1/2 miles/1 1/2 hours.

Map: OS Explorer 290 York.

Start: Designer Outlet at the A64/A19 junction, York bypass.

Refreshments. Designer Outlet; York.

A splendid way to combine a country walk with a visit to York’s historic centre. The distance and time given is for a linear walk northwards, since many will choose to return via the frequent park-and-ride bus service (No. 7 bus route from Clifford Street stop).

From the west side of the Designer Outlet car park find a path crossing a field which soon arrives on the east bank of the River Ouse. This provides a view of Bishopthorpe Palace, home of the Archbishop of York and offices for the church’s northern province.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parts of it date from the 13th century. From here a path leads upstream, passing beneath the A64 and following the river right to the heart of York.

Beyond St. Oswald’s Old Church at Fulford a pedestrian and cycle route passes the modern Millennium Bridge before terminating at Ouse Bridge, built in 1821 to replace one dating from 1566.

Beverley Westwood

Distance/time: 4 1/2 miles/2 hours.

Map: OS Explorer 293 Kingston upon Hull & Beverley.

Start: Junction of York Road and Newbald Road, Beverley.

Refreshments: Beverley.

One of the largest and loveliest areas of common land in England, the Westwood was given to the townspeople by the Lord of the Manor in 1380.

Today, locals still hold rights to graze cattle and sheep, an activity controlled by a committee known as the Pasture Masters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the north side lies Beverley Racecourse, dating from the 17th century. This fine route mostly follows the Westwood’s boundaries between York Road and the area’s southern fringes, and is walked in an anti-clockwise direction.

Highlights include an area called Burton Bushes, actually the last surviving remnants of the old West Wood, and a wooded dell named Newbegin Pits.

If there is time, be sure to visit the old Black Mill on the common’s highest point, one of five windmills said to have stood on the Westwood.

The Pinewoods and Birks Crag

Distance/time: 4 miles/2 hours.

Map: OS Explorer 297 Lower Wharfedale & Washburn Valley.

Start: The Pump Room, Harrogate.

Refreshments: Harrogate; RHS Harlow Carr.

A perfect circular walk for those wishing a couple of hours’ exercise on a trip to Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After passing through the town’s famous Valley Gardens the route joins the path into the Pinewoods, 100 acres of semi-natural woodland, following the 21-mile Harrogate Ringway.

From the popular RHS gardens at Harlow Carr, the return leg is via the wooded gorge carved by Oak Beck, passing a dramatic series of boulders and outcrop known as Birk Crag.

The path through Harrogate Pinewoods. Credit: Roger Ratcliffe | Roger Ratcliffe

Emerging from the woods at tarmac Cornwall Lane, the route turns sharp left downhill then right onto Kent Road. An easily missed snicket on the left takes the path back down to Oak Beck.

Leave the beck opposite the golf club and weave through houses to Kent Avenue and one of the walk highlights, St. Wilfrid’s church on Duchy Road. From here it’s an easy walk back into the centre of town.

Eccup Reservoir & Harewood Estate

Distance/time: 5 miles/2 1/2 hours.

Map: OS Explorer 289 Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start: Alwoodley Lane, Leeds, approx satnav postcode LS17 9JA.

Refreshments: Eccup.

On the doorstep of Leeds’ northern suburb lies this predominantly rural walk. Eccup Reservoir was built in 1842 in response to a disastrous cholera outbreak in the city.

Now a Site of Special Scientific Interest, it hosts nationally important numbers of winter wildfowl including goosander, wigeon, teal and pochard. Star of the Harewood Estate, which surrounds one of Yorkshire’s grandest mansions, is the red kite.

Eccup Reservoir. Credit: Roger Ratcliffe | Roger Ratcliffe

The route is easy to find on maps, starting from a lane beside Sand Moor Golf Club and joining a shore path which crosses the dam and follows a bridleway to meet the well-signposted Leeds Country Way. Swing left here to cross fields, then turn south on Eccup Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fork left through Eccup village and turn right onto Eccup Moor Road. On a bend join another stretch of Leeds Country Way over fields to emerge back on Alwoodley Lane. Go left to return to the start.

Ardsley Reservoir

Distance/time: 4 1/2 miles/ 2 hours.

Map: OS Explorer 289 Leeds.

Start: Yorkshire Water car park, Haigh Moor Road, West Ardsley.

Refreshments: West Ardsley; East Ardsley.

Some locals know this reservoir near the intersection of M1 and M62 as Haigh Moor. Despite being close to the motorway network and a sizeable population, Ardsley has a rural feel.

Begin by taking a clear path away from the main road to access the reservoir’s West Bank. Swing right to cross the dam and follow the waterside path to a signposted path at the end of a long fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turn right at the top of Westerton Wood and follow field paths to cross the busy A650 with care. Go left then quickly right on a path leading the imposing St. Michael’s Church.

Cross the A650 again and follow the Leeds Country Way over fields above the M1, swinging right to cross Woodhouse Lane and pass Whinstone Farm before returning to Haigh Moor Road.

Ardsley Reservoir. Credit: Roger Ratcliffe | Roger Ratcliffe

Stoodley Pike

Distance/Time: 7 miles/3 1/2 hours.

Map: OS Explorer OL21 South Pennines.

Start: Hebden Bridge.

Refreshments: Hebden Bridge.

A landmark visible from many parts of the South Pennines, Stoodley Pike forms a wonderful summit-like objective for this excellent walk.

The 120ft high gritstone monument was commissioned to mark the abdication of Napoleon in 1814, somewhat premature given that his eventual defeat required the small matter of the Battle of Waterloo a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for a walk to lose some of those extra Christmas Day lbs, the route tackles the Pike by an abrupt route out of Stoodley Clough in Calderdale.

However, the first stage is on the Rochdale Canal’s easy-walking towpath. From there, follow the Pennine Way up to a lane at Middle Stoodley House and at a scattered hamlet build around Stoodley Grange look for a long straight lane on the left.

From the Pike there are complicated options for a different return route, but most will retrace their steps back to the canal.

The Royston Circuit

Distance/time: 6 miles/2 1/2 hours.

Map: OS Explorer 278 Sheffield & Barnsley.

Start: Rabbit Ings Country Park, Lund Hill Lane, Royston.

Refreshments: Royston.

The large village of Royston to the north of Barnsley is surrounded by good walking routes which were created by the infrastructure of the area’s industrial past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a country park occupying the site of the old Moncton Colliery the walk soon accompanies the now-abandoned Barnsley Canal, once conveyor of coal to the Aire and Calder Navigation at Wakefield en route to far flung markets.

The trackbed of one of the many disused railway lines in the area is then joined, followed by a bridleway along a surviving green road, Wood Lane. A further railway lines on the north west side of Royston is visited before the Barnsley Canal is rejoined for the return to Rabbit Ings Country Park.

The whole route is easily worked out on the Ordnance Survey Map. If the weather turns inclement there are shortcut opportunities to return to the starting point.

Sprotbrough Flash & River Don

Distance/Time: 4 miles/ 2 hours.

Map: OS Explorer 279 Doncaster.

Start: Sprotbrough Flash Nature Reserve, Nursery Lane, Lower Sprotbrough.

Refreshments: Lower Sprotbrough; Sprotbrough village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the 1980s this area would have been avoided by most walkers. The limestone gorge carved by the River Don was scarred by over a century of quarrying, while mining subsidence left flooded areas of land known as flashes.

Today, the stretch of river which snakes upstream from below the village of Sprotbrough to the town of Conisbrough has on its banks the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Sprotbrough Flash Nature Reserve, where over 100 species of birds are recorded annually, many from well-situated bird hides.

Begin walking from the Sheffield & South Yorkshire Navigation and pass the Boat Inn to follow the riverside path into the nature reserve.

Continue along the route, part of the Trans Pennine Trail, as far as the spectacular Conisbrough Viaduct, which carried trains until 1966, then retrace steps to a path forking left into Pot Ridings Wood.