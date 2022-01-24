Gardening doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby. It fully depends on the products you buy to create your own oasis in your back garden.

There are plenty of UK garden websites that sell a wide range of flowers and plants perfect for your garden, you just need to know where to look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have listed the most affordable and colourful flowers and plants to help you out.

These are the cheap flowers and plants to grow in your garden. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Perennial collection

This variety pack of 12 is suitable for planting in sunny weather and in partially shaded areas.

It is available for £11.99 from J. Parker’s and is a collection of popular dwarf ground cover perennial plants, which are perfect for suppressing weeds and adding colour to your garden.

Dianthus deltoides

These flowers are ideal for beginner gardeners, their usual flowering period is from June to September and the preferred location for them is to plant into well-drained soil in a very sunny area.

The flower is available for £3.49 from the Primrose website.

Eschscholzia and verbena collection

These flowers bloom in late spring and early summer time and with their vibrant colours, they will liven up your garden.

The only care tip needed is to ensure to remove dead flowers to prolong flowering.

The flowers are available to buy for £3.95 on the Sarah Raven website.

The Eschscholzia flower, also known as ‘Orange King’, is a tall, tangerine Californian poppy with delicate, silver foliage, while the verbena rigida is the small and more densely flowery version of verbena and is a rich shade of purple.

Munstead lavender plants

You can either buy a pack of 12 for £9.99 or a pack of 24 for £12.99 on Wowcher.

These plants are not only a bright colour of violet, they also release a fresh, gorgeous scent. They are easy to grow as they are drought-tolerant.

The lavender plant is suitable for nature lovers, as they attract bees and other pollinators to your garden.

Star jasmine

This versatile evergreen plant is on sale for just £9.95 on the Best4Hedging website.

It is known for its unique, small, star-shaped flowers which bloom mostly in the summer months and also give off a fresh, honeyed fragrance.

Star jasmine grows well in most soils and prefers full-sun or semi-shaded, sheltered locations.

Bareroot Dog Rose

Dog Rose plants are, like roses, prickly, thorny and popular for many mixed hedging gardens.

They are tolerant of windy, exposed areas and salt sprays of the coast. The Dog Rose is a thorny climbing plant with curved spines and they use other shrubs to support them as they climb up.