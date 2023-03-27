The Coast to Coast Walk is a 190-mile footpath between the west and east coasts of Northern England and passes through the Yorkshire Dales, North York Moors and the Yorkshire coast.

The route was devised by Alfred Wainwright who wrote a book on the walking trail in 1973 and has since been revised numerous times in recent years by hikers. It passes through three contrasting national parks: the Lake District National Park, Yorkshire Dales National Park and the North York Moors National Park.

The walking route begins in the Irish Sea at St Bees and ends in the North Sea at Robin Hood’s Bay and in 2022 it was announced that the trail would become an official National Trail following a successful campaign by the Wainwright Society.

It is considered the most popular long distance trail in Britain due to its varied picturesque landscapes with seaside resorts, cliff tops, high mountains and lakesides, heather moors and deep cut valleys, green rolling hills and river track. The route also passes through some of Yorkshire’s most charming villages and towns along the way.

Coast to Coast walk. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The exact route of the Coast to Coast walking trail including Yorkshire stops

You will walk through various towns and villages in Cumbria, the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, North York Moors and the Yorkshire coast.

1 - St Bees to Ennerdale Bridge

2 - Ennerdale to Rosthwaite

3 - Rosthwaite to Patterdale

4 - Patterdale to Shap

5 - Shap to Kirkby Stephen

6 - Kirkby Stephen to Keld

7 - Keld to Reeth

8 - Reeth to Richmond

9 - Richmond to Ingleby Cross

10 - Ingleby Cross to Clay Bank Top

11 - Clay Bank Top to Glaisdale

12 - Glaisdale to Robin Hood’s Bay

Pubs and cafes near Yorkshire stops along Coast to Coast Walk

There are many places to take a break along the way. Here are some of the best Yorkshire pubs and cafes along the Coast to Coast Walk, including Amanda Owen’s farm Ravenseat and tearooms.

The Buck, Reeth

Address: Arkengarthdale Rd, Reeth, Richmond DL11 6SW.

The Black Bull, Reeth

Address: High Row, Reeth, Richmond DL11 6SZ.

Ravenseat Farm, Keld

Address: Ravenseat Farm, Keld, Richmond, DL11 6LP.

The King’s Arms, Reeth

Address: Yorkshire Dales National Park, High Lane, Reeth, Richmond DL11 6SY.

Elaine’s Farmhouse Kitchen, Marrick

Address: Marrick, Richmond DL11 7LG.

The White Swan, Danby Wiske

Address: Danby Lane, Danby Wiske, Northallerton DL7 0NQ.

The Three Brothers Brewery, Teeside

Address: 4 Clayton Court, Bowesfield Crescent, Stockton-on-Tees TS18 3QX.

Blue Bell Inn, Ingleby Cross

Address: Ingleby Cross, Northallerton, DL6 3NF.

Lordstones Cafe, Carlton Bank

Address: Carlton Bank, Chop Gate, Middlesbrough TS9 7JH.

Old School Coffee Shop, Grosmont

Address: Grosmont, Whitby YO22 5QW.

Arncliffe Arms, Glaisdale

Address: Arncliffe Terrace, Glaisdale, Whitby, YO21 2QL.

The Station Tavern, Grosmont

Address: Grosmont, Whitby, YO22 5PA.

The Grosmont Crossing Club

Address: Front Street, Grosmont, Whitby, YO22 5QE.

Falling Foss Tea Garden, Whitby