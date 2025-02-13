The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night skies above Yorkshire’s national parks are deemed to be among the best in the world for stargazers. And now more villages across the North York Moors are doing their bit to preserve the beauty of the night against light pollution.

Following on from successful projects to reduce pollution in Hawnby, near Helmsley, Ampleforth Abbey and its surrounding buildings has become the latest to join the Dark Skies Friendly Community.

The village of Coxwold on the edge of the National Park has also become an accredited Dark Skies Friendly Community while over in the Howardian Hills, the villages of Bulmer, Crayke and Terrington have achieved similar accreditation via the equivalent scheme funded by the Howardian Hills Partnership.

Brimham Rocks under the stars. Picture Bruce Rollinson

To reach accreditation, each community’s light output was scrutinized to see where there’s unnecessary glare or harsh white lights being used.

The communities have, where needed, retrofitted lights on buildings such as village halls and schools, as well as individual homes to show commitment to converting community lighting to dark skies friendly fixtures.

More than 100 lights were changed at Ampleforth Abbey, having their bulbs swapped for a warmer white light or having small alterations to their projection angle to ensure no unnecessary beams were cast upwards.

Dan Oakley, who chairs the committee advising DarkSky International, said: “It is encouraging to see that the North York Moors National Park has continued to build upon its International Dark Sky Reserve designation in 2020 by engaging with residents and the owners of private lighting.

“The engagement with Ampleforth Abbey to audit and improve lighting conditions is an excellent example of how reserves should work collaboratively with partners to conserve and enhance the special quality of the sky.

"Engaging with private lighting owners is not easy and this dark sky lighting project serves to inspire other landscapes to achieve the same outcomes.”

Mr Oakley’s praise comes ahead of the 10th Dark Skies festival at the National Park, which begins on today and runs until March 2.

A range of events from stargazing to nature walks will take place both across the Moors and in the Yorkshire Dales, which also enjoys Dark Skies accreditation.

Mike Hawtin, the North York Moors National Park’s Head of Nature Recovery Projects and Dark Skies lead officer, said: “After the National Park became an International Dark Sky Reserve, it really focused people’s minds on how we could, not just protect, but enhance that status further.

“Since the village of Hawnby’s dark skies lighting project completed last year, there’s been a step change in the number of parishes and communities looking to achieve similar accreditation.”

“People are realising just how much a dark sky needs to be cherished and this, together with a community’s sense of pride and passion for protecting their neighbourhood and wildlife, is creating the momentum.

“Together with North Yorkshire Council’s recent commitment to upgrading more streetlights, it means we can really make a big impact over the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Malham promises an adventure “like no other”. It involves a five-mile walk mainly on footpaths. We’ll be following recognised tracks and staying at a low level. Although we’ll be mainly on footpaths, there are hills, rough ground and mud on these routes too. The guide will be a mindfullness instructor who will help you to “reconnect with the big wide world”. You will be able to view constellations and the Milky Way, weather permitting.

Organisers say: “Walking at night is an incredible experience that is invigorating, immersive and is a surprising mood-booster.”