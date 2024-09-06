The Yorkshire Coast has plenty of beautiful popular and secluded beaches where you can take your dog for a walk - here are our favourites.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever the weather, beaches are an enjoyable day out, especially when they are a short walk away from the centre where you can shelter from the rain or escape the gusty wind.

Many beaches in Yorkshire cater to all families, people of all ages and furry friends too, so no one will be missing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a few lesser known beaches that have been rated highly by a small number of people who have left reviews on Tripadvisor.

Runswick Bay. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best dog friendly beaches in Yorkshire

Marske Sands

This beach has been named a ‘hidden gem’ and is mostly sandy.

It is near to the village of Marske-by-the-Sea and dogs are permitted.

Saltburn-by-the-Sea. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Visitors can also enjoy water sports here including surfing, sailing and windsurfing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been rated five stars on Tripadvisor with 55 reviews.

Reighton Sands Beach

This is a long sandy stretch and is popular for swimming as well as enjoying long or short walks.

Selwicks Bay. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

It has remarkable views of the cliffs which are popular with fossils enthusiasts.

The beach is close to the villages of Hunmanby and Primrose Valley and has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with eight reviews.

Selwicks Bay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This secluded beach is located on the Flamborough headland and there are many rockpools to explore.

Nature lovers will enjoy this part of the Yorkshire coast and there are stunning views of Bridlington Bay as well as a lighthouse that has been there since the 17th century.

Selwicks Bay has been rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with eight reviews.

Runswick Bay

This is a beautiful location that boasts a mile of secluded bay and a stunning beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is situated between Sandsend and Staithes and forms part of the Cleveland Way.

The bay is famous for its fossils and the sandy beach is perfect for children and families of all types including those with dogs.

Runswick Bay has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 419 reviews.

Saltburn Beach

This seaside resort has a deep history that dates back to the Victorian era and was developed during the Industrial Revolution, contributing especially to the iron industry.

It is known for being a great surf spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltburn has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 581 reviews.

Robin Hood’s Bay

This beautiful part of the coastline used to be a fishing village and is considered one of the most popular beaches for all ages and dogs too.

There are plenty of rockpools to discover where you can uncover ancient fossils as well as a busy centre with shops, cafes, restaurants and many other places to explore.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 668 reviews.

Saltwick Bay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltwick Bay is only a six-minute drive from Whitby and if you’re in the mood for a good walk, you can get from Saltwick to Whitby in 1.5 miles.

The bay overlooks the rugged North Sea and is a great place to have a day out with your family and exercise with your dog.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 92 reviews.

Cayton Bay

Dogs are allowed to roam around the bay anytime throughout the year and with its clean water, cheap parking and a myriad of facilities, Cayton has been rated highly by visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also a popular place for water sport enthusiasts, bird watchers, adventurers and fossil hunters.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 439 reviews.

Staithes Beach

This is considered the oldest and best-known part of the village which is surrounded by harbour, high cliffs and two long breakwaters.

It is a popular location for geologists who research the Jurassic period and in the 1990s, a rare fossil of a seagoing dinosaur was discovered here after a rock fell between Staithes and Port Mulgrave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explorer, cartographer and naval officer, Captain James Cook, worked in Staithes as a shop keeper’s apprentice between 1745 and 1746.