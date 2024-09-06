Dog friendly beaches in Yorkshire: Best beaches in the region with beautiful views where you can take your dog for a walk
Whatever the weather, beaches are an enjoyable day out, especially when they are a short walk away from the centre where you can shelter from the rain or escape the gusty wind.
Many beaches in Yorkshire cater to all families, people of all ages and furry friends too, so no one will be missing out.
There are a few lesser known beaches that have been rated highly by a small number of people who have left reviews on Tripadvisor.
Best dog friendly beaches in Yorkshire
Marske Sands
This beach has been named a ‘hidden gem’ and is mostly sandy.
It is near to the village of Marske-by-the-Sea and dogs are permitted.
Visitors can also enjoy water sports here including surfing, sailing and windsurfing.
It has been rated five stars on Tripadvisor with 55 reviews.
Reighton Sands Beach
This is a long sandy stretch and is popular for swimming as well as enjoying long or short walks.
It has remarkable views of the cliffs which are popular with fossils enthusiasts.
The beach is close to the villages of Hunmanby and Primrose Valley and has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with eight reviews.
Selwicks Bay
This secluded beach is located on the Flamborough headland and there are many rockpools to explore.
Nature lovers will enjoy this part of the Yorkshire coast and there are stunning views of Bridlington Bay as well as a lighthouse that has been there since the 17th century.
Selwicks Bay has been rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with eight reviews.
Runswick Bay
This is a beautiful location that boasts a mile of secluded bay and a stunning beach.
It is situated between Sandsend and Staithes and forms part of the Cleveland Way.
The bay is famous for its fossils and the sandy beach is perfect for children and families of all types including those with dogs.
Runswick Bay has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 419 reviews.
Saltburn Beach
This seaside resort has a deep history that dates back to the Victorian era and was developed during the Industrial Revolution, contributing especially to the iron industry.
It is known for being a great surf spot.
Saltburn has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 581 reviews.
Robin Hood’s Bay
This beautiful part of the coastline used to be a fishing village and is considered one of the most popular beaches for all ages and dogs too.
There are plenty of rockpools to discover where you can uncover ancient fossils as well as a busy centre with shops, cafes, restaurants and many other places to explore.
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 668 reviews.
Saltwick Bay
Saltwick Bay is only a six-minute drive from Whitby and if you’re in the mood for a good walk, you can get from Saltwick to Whitby in 1.5 miles.
The bay overlooks the rugged North Sea and is a great place to have a day out with your family and exercise with your dog.
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 92 reviews.
Cayton Bay
Dogs are allowed to roam around the bay anytime throughout the year and with its clean water, cheap parking and a myriad of facilities, Cayton has been rated highly by visitors.
It is also a popular place for water sport enthusiasts, bird watchers, adventurers and fossil hunters.
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 439 reviews.
Staithes Beach
This is considered the oldest and best-known part of the village which is surrounded by harbour, high cliffs and two long breakwaters.
It is a popular location for geologists who research the Jurassic period and in the 1990s, a rare fossil of a seagoing dinosaur was discovered here after a rock fell between Staithes and Port Mulgrave.
Explorer, cartographer and naval officer, Captain James Cook, worked in Staithes as a shop keeper’s apprentice between 1745 and 1746.
Staithes has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor with 464 reviews.
