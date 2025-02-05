These Yorkshire forests have been named among the best in the UK - here’s how walking your dog in the beautiful surroundings of nature can boost your mental wellbeing.

Looking after a dog has many benefits, from boosting our mood and keeping us fit and healthy, to having a loyal companion through various challenges in our lives.

A walk in the forest with your dog can reduce stress, boost energy levels, and create lifelong memories.

Head of recreation and visitor experience at Forestry England, Andy Widdowson, said: “The forests of Yorkshire provide an amazing variety of outdoor adventures for you and your dogs.

A couple enjoying the views on the White Horse of Kilburn walk.

“There are trails to suit all with some having cafes nearby to meet up with friends and family. We ask that you follow our campaign of ‘Leave No Trace’ by taking all waste away with you, we appreciate your help in keeping our forests clean.

“Consider also a Forestry England membership which provides unlimited visits to our car parks across a full year whilst also supporting the wider work we do in the nation’s forests.

“We hope you make full use of these beautiful spaces and do please let us know if you have any feedback on how we may improve our facilities for you and your dogs.”

Forestry England has named three of its top forests in North Yorkshire including Hood Hill Walk at Forestry England Kilburn, Thirsk.

On this route you can explore the moors and countryside southeast of Sleights and also take in some sections of the Coast to Coast long distance trail and its views.

This 2km circular walk winds through Kilburn Woods, passes through mixed woodlands and follows a stunning forest trail, before returning to the car park with a view of the iconic White Horse. It’s easily visible from the south, below Sutton Bank. It might be hard to get a sense of its size from the path, but there are steps down the side which allows the visitors a closer view.

The second best forest on the list is Forestry England Coatham, Stockton, Yellow Walk. This 6km circular route takes you through a range of landscapes from mature woodland, which is filled with oak and birch, before curving back through coniferous plantations to the car park.

Coatham is also full of open spaces providing the perfect spots for observing birds of prey in their natural habitats such as kestrels, with all five species of British owls being spotted there before. There are also ponds throughout the forest providing a valuable habitat to species such as newt, damselflies and dragonflies.

