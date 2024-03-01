As we head towards spring and leave winter behind, it’s about time we embrace the warmer weather by visiting some of the most picturesque open spaces in the region.

For those families with dogs, there is no better region to live in than Yorkshire as it is known for being dog-friendly and offers many beautiful spots to take your four-legged friend for a walk.

We have compiled a list of the best places to go for a walk with your dog according to Google.

Bramley Fall Park

This outdoor space is perfect for families with a dog and children as it includes a native wood, an attached park beside the canal and river and a playground for children to enjoy.

Address: 77 Town Street, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 2ET.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 881 reviews.

Rabbit Ings Country Park

The park includes footpaths, cycle tracks, sports pitches and stunning views; a distinctive image of a rabbit is carved on the hillside which can be observed from miles around hence the name Rabbit Ings Country Park.

Address: Lund Hill Lane, Royston, Barnsley, S71 4BB.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 757 reviews.

Otley Chevin Forest Park

The park overlooks the market town of Otley and is a designated nature reserve. It is known for its rich wildlife, including the Green Hairstreak Butterfly and the Woodcock.

Address: Chevin Forest Park, Otley, LS21 3DD.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 2,152 reviews.

Anglers Country Park

This park comprises a lake, wildlife, trails, woodland, an adventure playground, visitor centre and a woodland cafe.

Address: Haw Park Lane, Wakefield, WF4 2EE.

The park has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,872 reviews.

Golden Acre Park

Golden Acre Park is well known for its circular lakeside walk, beautiful gardens and popular tea rooms.

Address: Otley Road, Bramhope, Leeds, LS16 8BQ.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,551 reviews.

Ogden Water Country Park

More than 300,000 people visit this park every year and it is perfect for picnics, walking, feeding the ducks, family outings, dog walks and nature activities.

Address: Ogden Lane, Halifax, HX2 8XZ.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,760 reviews.

Allerthorpe Common Nature Reserve

It is one of just three remaining pockets of lowland heath in the Vale of York and is rich in wildlife and history. The reserve dates all the way back to 1086AD when it was referenced in the Domesday Book.

Address: Sutton Lane, York, YO42 4DQ.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 66 reviews.

Askham Bog Nature Reserve

This nature reserve has royal ferns, rare gingerbread sedge and stunning displays of water violets and it occupies the site of an ancient lake which is the remains of a retreating glacier from 15,000 years ago.

Address: Askham Bryan, York, YO23 3QX.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 259 reviews.

Staveley Nature Reserve

This wetland reserve has something for all, from birdwatcher enthusiasts to people who want to have a casual stroll with their dog and families.

Address: Minskip Road, Staveley, Knaresborough, HG5 9LQ.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 254 reviews.

The Pudsey Dog Park

This privately owned park is an open space where you can let your dogs off their leads without worrying about their safety or running off. The owner of the park has experience in both security consultation and dog handling.

Address: 142 Roker Lane, Pudsey, LS28 9NE.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 376 reviews.

Cannon Hall Country Park

At the park and gardens there are hundreds of varieties of plants, trees, flowers and nationally recognised collection of fruit and an abundance of greenery. It is also the habitat for many animals, birds and insects and the lakes are also home to a wealth of fish and amphibians.

Address: Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 277 reviews.

St Ives Estate

The park is looked after by Bradford Council and is considered Bradford’s largest district park. It is a draw for nature lovers and dog walkers.

Address: Harden, Bingley, BD16 1AT.