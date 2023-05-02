There are lots of beautiful places in Yorkshire to take your dog for a walk - this East Yorkshire beach has been named one of the best by experts.

When choosing the area to take your dog for a walk it is important to consider yourself as well as your four-legged friends. Picking areas with stunning views and unforgettable sights will not only make the walk fun for your pet but will also make the walk memorable for you too.

Dog food nutrition experts at Years.com have put together eight of the most scenic dog-friendly walks across the UK. They have chosen walks in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales including beach side strolls on Barmston Beach in Yorkshire, woodland walks at Sherwood Forest and landmark walks at Cheddar Gorge.

Walks are a vital part of a dog’s daily routine and stimulates their mind, helps them physically keep fit and healthy and is also a chance for them to socialise with other dogs. Founder at Years.com, Darren Beale, said: “Our dogs need to be walked everyday, sometimes twice a day, in order for them to stay mentally and physically healthy so why not make the walks even more enjoyable by strolling through some of the UK’s most beautiful locations?

Barmston Beach. (Pic credit: Peter Church)

“Taking the time out to visit some of these locations is a great way to get a change of scenery and your dog will love it too!

“All of these spots are dog friendly, but be sure to check their rules before you go as some locations ask that you have your dog on a lead in certain areas.”

Most scenic dog walks in the UK - including Barmston Beach in Yorkshire

1 - Sherwood Forest, Nottingham

This woodland is located in the north of Nottingham and it is known for its association with the legend of Robin Hood. It is filled with hundreds of oak trees, some of which have been there for more than 500 years. There are four different walks to discover that vary from 30 minutes to two hours.

2 - Clent Hills, Worcestershire

This National Trust location has great panoramic views close to Birmingham and also has lots of areas where your dog is free to roam around without the lead, which makes it the ideal place for them to stretch their legs.

3 - Barmston Beach, East Yorkshire

This remote beach is a beautiful dog friendly area to discover the wonders of nature and dogs are welcomed to explore all year round. If you are looking for a quiet walk then this beach is perfect for you as it is located away from some of the more popular beaches.

4 - Epping Forest, Greater London

If you live in the capital you may struggle to find a quiet place to walk your pet. Epping Forest is the best place to do just that; it is located between Greater London and Essex and covers just over 6,000 acres which means there is plenty of ground to explore.

5 - Cheddar Gorge, Somerset

This limestone gorge has beautiful views and dogs are welcome any time of the year, it is, however, advised that they remain on a lead due to the steep landscape. This location is quite hilly so it may not be ideal for small or old dogs.

6 - Bryngarw Country Park, Wales

This park provides more than 100 acres to explore with a wide range of scenic routes including the stunning oriental gardens as well as grassy and woodland walks as well. The park is mostly flat and is suitable for all dogs to walk.

7 - Pitlochry Fish Ladder, Scotland

This location is famous for its salmon fish ladder which permits salmon to by-pass the dam. There is a great circular walk to enjoy which will lead you to the peaceful waters at Loch Faskally.

8 - Phoenix Park, Dublin