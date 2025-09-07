The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Clancy OBE is the most successful Team Pursuit cyclist in history, winning gold with Team GB at three successive Olympics. Since retiring from competitive cycling in 2021, Ed is now MD for the new British Cycling Foundation and Active Travel Commissioner for South Yorkshire.

He has teamed up with Lexie Williamson, a keen cyclist, fitness writer and specialist in cycling-specific yoga to write Full Gas Forever: A 40+ Cyclist’s Guide to Riding Faster and Further.

“I ride my bike now for the same reason I did as a kid and have always done: I love it,” says Clancy.

Ed Clancy still loves riding his bike

“Some people I meet think that after a 20-year career in cycling – winning world championships, breaking world records and picking up three Olympic golds – I might have left my bike locked up in the garage forever once I retired.”

Nothing could be further from the truth, says the Barnsley cyclist.

“I still love being out on my bike. Those hours that I spent on the rollers or going round and round a small track at the velodrome or getting soaked through riding in the driving North of England rain haven’t diminished the thrill.

“I get such a kick out of it, whether it’s gritting my teeth and grinding out every pedal turn on a mountain climb, concentrating on staying vertical on a gnarly, muddy descent in the woods, experiencing the adrenaline rush in a sprint for the finish line or cruising along chatting in the bunch.”

Lexie Williamson

However, even a professional athlete like Clancy cannot stop the progress of time on his ageing body, As he approaches his 40s he admits that he too has experienced “inevitable biological changes” that could affect his enjoyment of being out on the bike.

“I’ve been warned. Bones feel creaky, muscles ache and energy is more quickly sapped. As a professional rider for 20 years who has crashed regularly, trained until I dropped and gone through illness, none of these will be new. The only difference will be experiencing them as a middle-aged guy and all that entails.

“Life is unfair, there are no guarantee and the goalposts move. Getting older is a privilege that is denied to a lot of people. If we are lucky enough to get older and you are going to do some sort of sport in your prime, cycling is the way forward,” says Clancy.

“I have seen really good cyclists who are really mature shall we say, and there is no reason with the right training schedule, nutrition stretch – all the things in the book – that everyone shouldn’t be able to keep cycling in their 50s, 60s and even 70s.”

And so when he was approached to write a book that would help the middle-aged cyclists who wants to continue cycling – and cycling further and faster as they age, he was happy to oblige.

Although, he admits, he has to defer to Williamson when it comes to the physiological and nutritional tips in the book while he focusses on the technical and training side of things as well as stories about his life as a pro cyclist and experiences now as a midlife cyclist.

Williamson, a journalist, keen cyclists herself and specialist in yoga for cyclists has written four books for Bloomsbury mainly on yoga and stretching.

“Bloomsbury offered me the chance to get out of my stretching box and write this book. We then got Ed on board and decided to split the chapters. I’ve written all the off-bike stuff including nutrition, hydration, stretching, strength,” says Williamson

“It’s written for the serious amateur cyclist who is reaching a certain age and all the changes we go through as we age and how that will affect their cycling. But it is a very positive book.

"Cycling is one of the few sports that you can keep pushing with very rare chance of injury. It’s all about pushing into midlife and giving as many bits of advice that we can in order to help people cycle further for longer and harder.”

Williamson says more people than ever before were taking up cycling, particularly more women.

“I started riding about 15 years ago and it was quite unusual to see women on the road, now it is much more common and that in turn encourages more women to ride. It’s not too hard on the joints and it is also a very sociable sport and a lot more accessible to people than running,” she says.

Clancy said when he was approached to help write the book he liked the idea mainly because it wasn’t going to be all about him.

“I’m less and less interested about banging on about what I used to be. I really liked the idea about having a book that helps people have a good time on their bikes whatever that looks like.

“In my own rides, on the various sportives and events I attend and in my role as Active Travel Commissioner for South Yorkshire, I encounter cyclists of all ages. I love the fact that I can try to have some sort of positive influence.”

Clancy believes that training as a cyclist is often overcomplicated.

“It is just about increasing stamina and power. It is also about understanding that fitness is only part of cycling as a sport; there are a host of vital components, such as technique, roadcraft and mental attitude, that can be refined to aid performance.”

These are not areas confined to the young and can even compensate for any diminishing physical powers.

While the book is aimed mainly at the road cyclist, it’s applicable to all cyclists hitting a certain age.

“Cycling is my lifelong passion. It was the best thing in my life when I was four and it’s the best thing in my life now I’m 40.

"I’m lucky enough to still be involved with cycling at many different levels and I know that age is no barrier to not only enjoying being on a bike, but to riding at speed. I just love cycling in all its forms.

“I’ve attended and ridden in club rides, criterium races, mass-participation sportives and even online races on Zwift, where the over-40s are incredibly well represented and are often among the top riders.

"Cycling is one of the most suitable and achievable sports for middle-aged men and women, with age having only a minimal effect on performing to high levels.

“This book is all done with the understanding that we are speaking to real people with real jobs.

“I work for British cycling and here for South Yorkshire and that takes up a lot of time.

“But I have no intention of being the world’s best cyclist any more, my intention is go out on the bike with my pals to stay fit and have a little training programme for one or two races a year so I can have a good laugh with the boys, that’s what it’s about for me now and that’s what the book is about.”