The number of parking spaces at wild swimming lakes outside York could more than double to meet rising demand under new plans.

Plans from the owners of Pool Bridge Farm, off Wheldrake Lane south of York, propose a new visitor car park with 203 spaces to replace the existing 70-bay one.

The application stated the expansion aimed to accommodate a rapid increase in visitor numbers which could reach as high as 700-a-day at weekends in the summer.

It comes after four of the five lakes at the Crockery Hill were repurposed for wild swimming after being used for coarse fishing until 2022.

An aerial view of Pool Bridge Farm, off Wheldrake Lane, Crockery Hill, York.

Pool Bridge Farm’s application stated it had since become recognised as the country’s leading wild swimming venue, attracting visitors from across the UK.

The site offers wild swimming every day of the year through bookings and on a pay-as-you-swim basis.

It also hosts paddle boarding along with three mobile lakeside saunas offering both hot and cold thermal experiences.

The site also runs a weekly Pool Bridge Choir for up to 70 people and bi-weekly Moon Swims for up to 350 in summer and 75 in the winter.

The application stated the venue had issued 400 annual memberships this year along with between 150 and 200 monthly passes each month.

The amount of daily swim and sauna tickets sold ranges from 350 to 500-a-day in the summer and up to 700-a-day at weekends and during school holidays.

But the plans stated its existing car park was in a poor condition and inefficiently spaced-out, placing a ceiling on the number of visitors.

It added an overflow site, which would be converted into a larger permanent car park if plans are approved, could only be used in summer which limited winter visitor numbers.

The existing car park would be grassed over and turned into a welcoming space for visitors if the plans get the go-ahead.

The application stated: “The rapid increase in visitor numbers has placed a strain on the supporting infrastructure at the farm, with the venue having recently invested in new changing facilities and social facilities.

“However, the single biggest constraint on the continued evolution of the business is the level of car parking provision.