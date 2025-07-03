An improvement in behaviour from visitors to a popular North Yorkshire beauty spot has been welcomed.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incidents of anti-social behaviour became a regular occurrence at the River Swale falls in Richmond, particularly during the covid-19 pandemic.

Large groups of people drinking, taking drugs, playing loud music and leaving litter were among the issues which prompted officials to issue a public spaces protection order to help manage the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the problems were blamed on people coming to the town from elsewhere in the region.

Richmond Falls

There were concerns about what would happen when the order was not renewed last year.

But members of North Yorkshire Council’s Richmond area committee heard this week that behaviour was much improved.

Richmond division councillor Stuart Parsons said: “Given the absolute hissy fit we had about the cancelling of the order, or the non-reissuing of the order, it’s quite amusing now to see that all those people having their tantrums and what have you when there’s nothing really to report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve gone back from that terrible time of covid to normal activity. Most of the people down there are people from the town.

“We do obviously still get some incomers, but it’s nowhere near as problematic as it ever has been.”

The problems at the falls were discussed at regular meetings held as part of the Project Spotlight initiative to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town.

Coun Parsons added: “I have a weekly invitation to attend the meetings and I’ve not had to attend any of them because everything is going, I wouldn’t say perfectly, but very close to perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would just like to say ‘thank you very much’ for that because it’s lovely being back in a normal, happy, less frustrated town.”

North Yorkshire Council’s senior community safety officer, Helenor Gwatkin, who attended the meeting to give an update to councillors on issues across the county, welcomed the positive feedback.

“It’s been some great collaborative work,” she said.

“It now manages itself and we’re just taking responsibility of the general maintenance of the area.”

The officer acknowledged there had been a serious accident at the falls recently, but said it was not anti-social behaviour related.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Moving forward, I can’t foresee any issues. We haven’t had anything this weekend and it’s been quite a beautiful weekend.