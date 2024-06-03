Theme park's special offer to help treat dad on Father's Day

Gulliver’s Valley is offering a special treat to help families celebrate Dad’s special day later this month.

To mark Father’s Day weekend, the South Yorkshire theme park is offering one free adult ticket with each full-paying child (over 90cm tall) on both Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

Gully and Gilly Mouse and the gang will be there to welcome Dads and families to the resort, where they will be entertained by an array of amazing rides, shows and attractions.

What’s more, for adventurous families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s into a weekend stay, there is a range of accommodation available, with Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Mermaid Dens, Lost World Lodges, and the Megalodon Lodge.

Gyrosaur at Gulliver's Valley

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Father’s Day Weekend always generates a fantastic atmosphere around the park and is a great way for families to show Dads how much they are loved, while providing fun for everyone! Whether you come for just the day, or stay for the weekend, the Gulliver’s team will be ready to look after you.”

Gulliver’s Valley, nestled in the Rother Valley between Rotherham and Sheffield, opened in 2020 and is the fourth and newest of the Gulliver’s resort family.

There are more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities to entertain visitors, including the Apache Falls ride, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm, Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs, and Gulliver’s Gears – which boasts the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and has a range of classic cars on display.