"We have three dogs ourselves our eldest is seven and when we got her a lot of the stuff we wanted to get her whether it was accessories or apparel just wasn’t really to our taste,” says Paul. This gave the couple the idea to set up their own company designing and manufacturing quality products, but then Covid and life got in the way until last year they decided to take plunge and launched The Dog Barn in December 2024.

"We just found that everything either had a pattern on it, or was gimmicky for things like Hallowe’en,” explains Paul.

"We live in Holmfirth in the countryside and we wanted our dogs to wear coats and fleeces which were more suitable to the countryside in muted, natural tones and of high quality to last and really practical.”

Bobbi Gouldin and Paul Gill with their dogs Honey, Dora, and Bertie wearing the Dog Barn Yorkshire T-shirts Picture @craigcapturesphotography

"Our brand is built from the heart, driven by our love for dogs (ours and every other pup we meet), Paul's deep-rooted love for Yorkshire, and the countryside life we adore,” says Bobbi. “Living in a barn surrounded by nature - it was the perfect backdrop for what's to come.” Their first item was to design a fleece suit.

“We love the fleece suit concept,” says Paul. “We found the ones we bought for our three dogs were quite restrictive. We tried a number of different companies but most were made out of quite stiff material so getting them on and off the dogs was really difficult. We loved the concept but thought that it could be better.”

So they set about creating a fleece suit that was a really soft stretchy material that didn’t go stiff in the wash and was easy to get on and off the dogs. “We also wanted it to look good and have nice branding,” says Paul.

Paul and Bobbi have three Cavapoochons (a mix of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Poodle, and Bichon Frise). “They are long haired and drying to keep them clean is a nightmare we loved the concept of a fleece suit we just wanted it to be better.

Honey, Dora, and Bertie wearing the Dog Barn Yorkshire T-shirts Picture @craigcapturesphotography

Neither of them come from a design background although they do renovate properties on the side including the barn where they live that has leant its name to the brand. Bobbi had given up a job in the corporate world to open her own nail salon (Nail Barn) and develop the Dog Barn business, Paul is sales director for a business sale director, but the decided to take the plunge.

"We always wanted to do a barn conversation and so we bought a half done barn and renovated it,” says Paul who hails from Holmfirth. “It also came with two outbuildings and so when Bobbi started her nail business we converted one of the outbuildings into her nail salon can called it Nail Barn. So when we were thinking of names we thought barn goes well with the brand and where we live – I am born and bred in Holmfirth and Yorkshire through and though - and the country vibe and our inspiration which is of course our three dogs – we put the two together and thought Dog Barn looked and sounded good and gives the feel of the products we have as it is very country and neutral.

"We got some mood boards together of what we wanted to create and then started reaching out to manufacturers, explaining what we wanted and asked whether they could achieve it.”

They received a number of samples and then tested them thoroughly on Honey, Dora, and Bertie. “We went through a six to nine months process making sure that it was the right material, the right stretch, the right fit, that it washed well and was durable. We wanted a products that people would say after a few months of wear were as good as the day they bought them.”

Dog Barn Yorkshire make a special range for dachshunds Picture @zeusmilliethelittlesausages

At the beginning of the process they set up an Instagram account to take potential customers on the journey with them and create some brand loyalty.

"We wanted to get at least 5,000 followers before we got to launch,” says Paul. And it work the fleece suits were such a success they sold out in two weeks.

They then created some harnesses, although Pail says there are a lot more companies making harnesses so they don’t see it as their core product.

“We then released our Adventurer harness a tactical three click harness which have done really well. They have a handle on the back and a pocket for an Airtag and locks on the buckles they are also a think corded material which is very durable but looks great.”

They then created a summer T-shirt that protects dogs from ticks. “If its hot you can wet it and it stays wet for two hours to help keep your dog cool.

For the forthcoming winter season they have designed a dog version of a Sherpa jacket. “Sherpa jackets for humans are very popular and so we wanted to emulate a dog version which we think will very popular. We have had a lot of samples made and our reps have got them and everyone is saying there is nothing like this out there at the moment.

“We are thinking of doing a matching human fleece version.” They also do a rain jacket which is already proving successful. They come in a variety of muted shades and sizes – including a special range for dachshunds.

Although social media has been a huge help in driving the brand and the website, they wanted to connect with people more and so are taking their products to dog fairs and they are just starting to sell into small independent stores.

“We are in a store in Grassmere in the lake DIstricyt, one in Holmfirth and one in Huddersfield. Grassmere and Holmfirth sold out within weeks of the stock being delivered. “Grassmere bought 100 jackets and they went in two weeks.”

At the moment Paul and Bobbi’s two spare rooms and the boiler room are full of stock.

“One is up to the ceiling with boxes and then the boiler room and the other bedroom is set out like a shop with racks with everything in category sizes. When I get home from work I spend the hour and half before Bobbi finishes work I pack all the orders from that day and depending on which of us the next day is free in the morning will drop it off at the local post office.

"Month on month we are just doubling up on orders it’s crazy and I do think by next year we might need a unit for all the stock. For this winter the stock is arriving soon and I’m not exactly sure where we are going to put it all. This autumn winter we have expanded to have fleece suits in six or seven colours, four-leg and two-leg; a dachshunds fleece suit, raincoats in five colours, a winter rain jacket that we’ve just finished designing that will be ready to go October time in two or three colours then the Sherpa jacket...”

Most of their customers are from the UK but they get quite a few orders from America, France, Germany and Sweden.

"We get quite a few from America and when I speak to them on Instagram it is really interesting they say a lot of the stuff over there is really gimmicky and they like the look of our things. We have one customers in Yosemite and they said it just fits in perfectly with where we live.”

As the business continues to grow Paul says they may need to take some people on to help with the packing of the orders.