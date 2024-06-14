And Ruth said she wanted the world to know about the woman who she met through her now husband Len after he told her about his life during their first date.

She said: “I had finished paid work and then trained as a storyteller in 2010 at the School of Storytelling in Sussex.

“It was 2000, I was single, approaching 50 and surprised to find myself on a date as I’d been single for a long, long time. I expected to be single for the rest of my life.

Ruth Steinberg

“My date, Len Biram, was 15 years older than me and his wife had died earlier that year – they’d been together 38 years. On the first date I said let’s talk about the first 18 years of our lives. I went first and said I was born in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, from a Jewish family, my mum was a dressmaker and dad was a telephone operator.

“His first sentence was ‘I was born in Krakow in 1937’ I didn’t show anything on my face or say anything but I was thinking what a time and a place for a little Jewish boy to be born.”

Ruth, who lives in Roundhay, Leeds, said Len’s stories eventually led to her meeting the woman named Basia.

“Len’s family travelled from Krakow to Ukraine, to Siberia where he’s three years old, them Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, then back to Poland, then Czechoslovakia, Poland again, then Israel, Ethiopia and he ended in Kenya aged 15,” she says.

“In the middle of the stories there is a woman called Basia, it’s a short form of Barbara. She was Catholic and his mother’s best friend. During the war she got Jews out of the ghetto and she hid Len’s cousin all the way through the war.

“We went to see her and I met this amazing woman, Basia. When we turned up in 2001 she was in her late 80s and she’d not seen Len – her best friend’s little boy – since he was two, and here he was in his 60s.

“There were lots of stories that Len would translate to me as Basia could only speak Polish and German.

“She said she had many friends and it didn’t matter to her whether they were gay or Jewish or whatever. A human being is a human being – and that is when she said a ‘flower is not a rat’.

“That was part of the Nazi propaganda, people could do what they did because they wouldn’t think Jews and others were human. I wanted to do something with that phrase, so I created this performance which is a mixture of the first time me and Len went to Poland, some of the stories they told, some Jewish folktales and stories that I wrote. I want people to know about Basia.”

Ruth added: “Basia is somebody who did something different – she did the right thing and not the easy thing.”