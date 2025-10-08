A video shows Adam, his wife Tara and their children enjoying Mauritius after they moved to the island from Sheffield for a better standard of life.

A family quit the UK and moved 6,000 miles to live in Mauritius to "get away from the rat race" and feel like they're on "a permanent holiday".

Adam Short, 44, and his wife, Tara, 38, visited Mauritius in November 2024 with their two children - Spencer, nine, and Xander, four - for a break.

After returning to their home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and getting back to 8am-6pm workdays, they longed for a "slower pace of life".

Living costs are exactly the same - but they say it's worth the move for the stunning beaches, hot summers, welcoming neighbours and more family time and they don't miss the UK's dreary weather, long workdays and endless traffic jams.

The parents began discussing an international move - and Mauritius was high-up on their list. They dreamed of more family time and the idyllic island life.

CEO Tara and car sales business owner Adam put their four-bed UK home up for rent and booked one-way flights to Grand Baie in July. Armed with nothing more than five suitcases, they and their sons began a new life. They told themselves that if, in two years, they weren't happy, they'd return to the UK. But after settling into a four-bed rental house with a pool, a stone's throw from the beach, the family don't see themselves heading back anytime soon.

Spencer and Xander are attending an international private school costing £5k-a-year compared to around £25k-a-year in the UK, while both the parents say they can continue running their UK businesses flexibly from Mauritius.

Adam said: "Back in the UK, we weren't being a proper family - we were just existing together. I used to say to my friends, 'I feel like I don't know my kids.' I would see them every day, but it was all rushing around, getting them ready for school, tea, bed. We were desperate to get away from the rat race.

“We thought there had to be a better standard of life out in Mauritius - and there is. We work less hours because we can be more productive. The kids finish school at 2.30pm so we can go to the beach or in the pool together. We enjoy as much family time as we can. I get asked every day on social media how we managed to do this - but it's achievable if you just commit to it."

Adam Short, his wife Tara and their children - Spencer and Xander. | Adam Short / SWNS

Moving from Sheffield to Mauritius

Adam and Tara put their home up for rent, leaving behind all their belongings, bar just five suitcases of clothes and toiletries between the four of them. They arrived in Mauritius after a 13-hour flight on July 8. They rented a lovely home and the parents enrolled their sons in a top-level international private school there.

Adam said: "In the UK, a private school can be like, what, £20k or £30k a year for each child? Here, it's £5k a year for the best school on the island. We were spending that much just on the breakfast and after school clubs in the UK!"

Because they're ahead of UK time, the parents can get several hours of work done before any of the UK teams start - and feel more productive without distractions. And they can work flexible hours throughout the day, so they can take time away in the afternoons to spend with their sons after school.

Adam said: “Everyone is so lovely - we've been invited to a meal at a Mauritian family's home this weekend. Mauritian life is very family-focused which is what we want. On the weekends, you go down to the beach and hundreds of families are out all having barbecues with little gazebos. When you walk past, every family will invite you to join them and share their food. All the kids play together. It's lovely."

Tara with Spencer and Xander. | Adam Short / SWNS

Costs in Mauritius

As for cost, Adam said some things are more expensive in Mauritius - although others work out less. He feels overall, the move hasn't saved them money - but they get a better life for what they pay. Adam said a weekly grocery shop costs £200, plus another £20 spent on fresh fruit and veg at the market. The cost of alcohol is largely similar to UK prices in tourist-focused restaurants. But Adam said visiting local Creole establishments can be much more affordable.

