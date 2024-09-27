It’s been quite the year for enterprise and innovation at Marks & Spencer - not least the launch this month of its very own mainstream, prime-time TV challenge show, M&S: Dress the Nation, the six-part “find us a new designer” series currently running on ITV1.

Presented by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, it sees 10 candidates compete to secure a role in Marks & Spencer’s in-house design team, undertaking tasks that assess their design, commercial and collaboration skills as they identify trends and develop original key pieces. The winner will design a bespoke collection that will be available in selected stores.

Working from a purpose-built design studio, the contestants have been working individually and in groups to create clothes that resonate with the M&S customer. And, scarily for the designers, a real panel of customers steps into the studio each week to give their feedback.

M&S Autograph Coat £179, Autograph Shirt £129, Autograph T-Shirt £29.50, Autograph Gold Trousers £199, Earrings £10, Bag £130, shoes £49. Jaeger orange top £89, Jaeger leather trousers £250, earrings £16.50 Jaeger trench coat £399, Jaeger Top £89, Earrings £16.50

This mainstream commercial-meets-editorial TV partnership is the first of its kind, created with BE Studio, ITV's commercial creative studio, building on the success of the M&S Food for Cooking With the Stars tie-up – and it’s quite the marketing coup.

Marks & Spencer began its life as a Penny Bazaar at Leeds Kirkgate Market. Fittingly, to tie in with the TV show, there will be a free online short talk on October 10, 12:30pm–1:00pm, from The M&S Archive at the Michael Marks Building at the University of Leeds. Called Design at M&S, an archivist will share historical M&S highlights from Parisian-designed fabrics in the 1930s to today’s archive-inspired clothing ranges, and will answer questions via the chat box.

Back to the present day and M&S: Dress the Nation is also proving to have a innovative role as a showcase for the new M&S collections as, throughout the series, the hosts and judges wear new season pieces.

Big Autumn Energy is what the new campaign and collections are all about. Autograph brings strong silhouettes in outerwear, with exaggerated sleeves and tactile boucle fabrics on a tonal palette of butter yellow, caramel and metallic gold – with premium finishes and what M&S calls “atelier inspired details”.

Green column dress and fleece jacket coming soon to M&S. M&S Per Una Dress olive green ruffled dress £89, earrings £16.50, Bracelets £16.50, Shoes £110

Look out for statement leather pieces including a fringed leather jacket and - wait for it - gold leather trousers, a bestseller from last year, brought back in a new season metallic for AW24.

Tailoring becomes more masculine - oversized boyfriend blazers and double-pleated, wide-leg trousers, styled with penny loafers. Prints come in clean structured geometrics, large-scale statement patterns and out-of-focus floral distortions.

Moving into winter at Autograph, there is a modern take on sequins and shine - witness a maxi column dress with mirrored geometric shapes, and an aqua sparkly jumper styled with the fringed metallic skirt (very 1980s)

Per Una showcases grown-up femininity with pretty detailing, soft prints and ruffles reworked, alongside folk trends. Look out for a chiffon goddess dress in olive, tiered and fluid, with layered ruffles, high neck, long sleeves and all in a divine sheer floaty fabric (M&S stylists suggest wearing gold toned jewellery to elevate and further impress).

Party ready and coming for Christmas: M&S Collection Red Jumper £29.50, M&S Collection Red Sequin Dress £49.50, Earrings £12.50, Shoes £35

Lace offers a vintage Parisian aesthetic and contrasts with leather pieces. Prints feature scarf-inspired patchwork and boho geometrics for blouses and dresses, and there is more textural interest from the hero teddy boucle coat.

Moving into winter, Per Una has an ethereal boho take on party, with fun faux furs, draped jacquards, silky hammered satins and worn leathers.

In The Edit, refined cosy meets the modern city woman, with new key shapes, so the midi skirt becomes maxi, the shift dress gets a square neckline and the faux fur coat features a pretty collar. Lines become blurred between casual and glam (I'm all for that).

As the season progresses, black, bronze and glossy chocolates sit with dopamine reds and pearlescent blues, for perfect party pieces. Sequins and metallics bring pops of colour and shine for Christmas. Look out for a vibrant red shift dress, paired with a matching red sequin bag, and a silver sequin cape with beautiful fringed detailing across the hem.

M&S: Dress the Nation presenters AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay have been wearing new M&S collection pieces as they host the new design challenge ITV show.

In The Casual Edit, leopard print is a hero print, seen on oversized blouses, faux fur coats, mini dresses, denim and even tights.

The wide leg jean gets a relaxed, sporty update with contrast drawstring waist, and knitwear becomes chunkier and even more oversized. There are bigger sleeves, wider collars and fuller lengths.

Denim is at the heart of the casual collection, with 29 core denim styles, including new shapes such as the Carrot and the Palazzo, and the horseshoe silhouette, with an exaggerated curved leg and relaxed fit.

Varsity references bring sporty separates and preppy layering as the classic rugby shirt is reworked with contrasting wide collar and oversized fit.

The M&S new collections can be seen seen and shopped here

Accessories range from statement pieces to those that exude understated chic, from minimalist crossbody bags with rope straps to oversized tote bags ready to be filled with city life essentials. Jewellery gets an oversized update for AW24, so check out bangles in classic silver and bold gold, cascading new earring shapes, XXL cuffs and pearls.

M&S Autograph mirror dress, £119; earrings, £10, bracelets, £16.50; shoes, £39.50. Coming to M&S in November.

Footwear has premium fabrics, finishes and detailing, pumps and slingback heels

with chain trims, studs, bows and high-shine patents. Oversized buckle details give a casual yet glam feel.

The M&S Archive talk Design at M&S is on October 10, 12:30pm–1:00pm. Book your place at https://archive.marksandspencer.com/events/design-at/ and all M&S Archive talks are on its YouTube channel.