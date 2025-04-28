Asda is preparing to pilot its first George stand-alone concept store in its home city of Leeds at Crown Point Retail Park.

If successful, the George store will replace its Asda Living brand portfolio across the UK.

This takes place as Asda celebrates the 60th anniversary of the opening of its first supermarket on May 3, 1965, although its roots date back to a Yorkshire family business in the 1920s.

The new George concept store will open at 9am on Saturday, May 10. Asda Living at Crown Point Retail Park has now closed.

Stacey Solomon's homes and interiors range will feature at the new George pilot store in Leeds.

The trial George concept store will be transformed with a new layout to showcase the best of George clothing and homeware, plus toys, essential baby items and a café area.

Shoppers can look forward to a bigger George clothing range for men, women and children. The store will debut the new George Spring/Summer 2025 collection, fronted by model Yasmin Le Bon, alongside celebrity collaborations including the Erica Davies Kids line and Billie Faiers’ latest sunshine-ready range.

Across the George Home section, shoppers can discover a selection of interior, garden and lifestyle ranges including the new At Home with Stacey Solomon Spring/Summer Collection.

Asda says that the customer experience is also set to get a major upgrade, with faster, easier shopping, thanks to streamlined checkouts, new self-serve options, and hassle-free Click & Collect.

Yasmin Le Bon fronts the George SS25 fashion range.

The store will also feature Asda’s latest Kitchen concept eatery, with an upgraded menu of hot and cold meals, including a new fresh pizza offering.

Asda chief commercial officer for George and Retail stores, Liz Evans, said: “Our Asda Living stores have been incredibly successful in showcasing the best of our non-food offering conveniently under roof, creating a seamless shopping experience for our customers.

“As retail habits evolve and customer expectations rise, we remain committed to delivering exceptional choice and an experience that continues to meet — and exceed — the needs of today’s shopper.

“The George brand is deeply woven into our heritage and our customers have a strong connection with it as a trusted name known for delivering both quality and value. This latest transformation is all about making shopping easier and more inspiring with the George brand at its heart.

The Billie Faiers range will feature at the new George store.

“Our plans for the new George concept store in Leeds are really exciting and will offer a unique format that truly sets us apart from competitors. We believe this new approach along with our focus on value, quality, and standout hero categories will continue to differentiate us in the market and we look forward to hearing what our customers think.”

The George brand originated in 1989, when fashion designer and retail entrepreneur George Davies partnered with Asda to create George as a quality, value clothing brand with its own distinct identity.

A year later, it became the UK’s first-ever supermarket clothing brand. By 2004, Asda had become Britain’s biggest clothing retailer, and launched its first Asda Living store in Walsall, expanding its offer into home and general merchandise.