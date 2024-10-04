The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heritage and tradition underpin British countrywear brand Barbour, but it is its contemporary collaborations that are providing the x-factor, as tie-ups with cool fashionistas and designer labels pull in younger fans.

Recently, Barbour has collaborated with Gucci, Ganni, Chloe and, this autumn, once again with model and presenter Alexa Chung.

Barbour now sells more than two million jackets a year, boosted by TV appearances in series including The Crown. In the year up to April 2023, it boosted sales up by almost 20 per cent to £343m.

Alexa Chung wears Barbour X Alexa Natalie trench coat, £349; Barbour X Alexa Gail cardigan, £299.

Last month Barbour opened a two-storey store at the Victoria Quarter in Leeds, its first New Heritage shop outside of London, focusing on re-engineering the brand’s rugged roots for the modern day.

Founded in South Shields (which is still its base) by John Barbour in 1894, to provide outerwear for fishermen and sailors, today Barbour has extensive collections for men, women and children, with daywear and accessories alongside outerwear, offering fashion-forward designs that are sold in more than 55 countries.

“At our core, Barbour is a countrywear brand and it is important that we never forget our roots and our heritage and continue to appeal to our very loyal countrywear customers,” a Barbour spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post.

“Our customer base has evolved as we have grown as a lifestyle brand and, in particular, some of the collaborations that we have done with brands such as Noah, GANNI, Erdem and Gucci Continuum have attracted a new customer who may not have considered Barbour before.

Alexa Chung wears Barbour X Alexa Liam wax jacket, £469; Maximillion shirt, £129.

“Collaborations arrive in different ways – they can be an idea from a team member or an approach from a collaboration partner – but they always go through a rigorous process to ensure they are the right fit,” says a Barbour spokesperson.

“From there, we share messaging, values, heritage and ensure that there is an understanding of an aligned end goal to really feel like it’s a true authentic partnership.”

This season, The Edit by Alexa Chung sees the model, designer and presenter take on the role of creative director, working with Barbour’s in-house team, drawing inspiration from vintage styles for a fresh take on classic outerwear, clothing and footwear, with pieces named after her close friends and family.

Described by Anna Winour as “a phenomenon”, Chung launched her career in 2006 as the host of Popworld on Channel 4, and is a three-time recipient of The Fashion Icon Award. “Designing this collection was a total joy,” she says. “My intention was to create something immediate that reflects my wardrobe, interests and style in this moment, while staying true to the brand’s epic heritage.”

Barbour Isabella dress, £109 at Barbour.com. Location: Levens Hall, near Kendal, Cumbria.

The range features wax jackets with tartan liners, colourful quilted jackets, and knitwear by Harleys of Scotland. Look out for short wellingtons inspired by Alexa’s Chelsea Boot, and a slip-on clog.

“It was such an easy decision to work with Alexa again this season as she is so synonymous with the brand, having worn Barbour from being a child,” says Paul Wilkinson, group commercial director of Barbour.

A Barbour spokesperson adds: “She has a very unique understanding of our brand which makes it very authentic.

“Delving into our archive which goes back to 1910, Alexa has created timeless collection of modern wardrobe essentials, infused with her own personal touches.”

Barbour Isabella quilted jacket, £169; Rendall dress, £119. Location: Levens Hall in Cumbria.

Also new for autumn is a new collection with The William Morris Gallery that blends designs from the Barbour archive with two instantly recognisable prints from the William Morris archive, Eye Bright and Wey Print, both designed in 1883, and now reissued in bold new colours.

This collection - which helps to support the work of the gallery and includes six pieces of outerwear, two dresses and two shirts - was showcased in a shoot at England’s oldest surviving topiary garden at Leven’s Hall, near Kendal in Cumbria.

“William Morris is known all over the world for his incredibly detailed and instantly recognisable art works,” says Nicola Brown, director of Womenswear at Barbour. “There is a timeless nature to this collection.”

Neatly tailored, the traditional outerwear designs are lined with the prints for bright pops of colour, while the daywear clothing is an all-over-print affair, ruffled and romantic.

Hero pieces include the Barbour Shelton Wax Jacket, an olive-coloured longline design with handwarmer pockets and expandable lower bellows pockets, lined in Eye Bright, a bold pink and green “flowering herb” print, the jacket features extended cuffs that can be turned back.

In 1964, Steve McQueen first wore his first Barbour International jacket when competing in the Six Day Trials in East Germany. To celebrate, a special limited edition A7 jacket has been designed, with archive branding and stud detailing featuring a woven Union Flag.

Barbour x Alexa Jamie quilted jacket, £199; Dominic knitted jumper, £259.

“Barbour International, inspired by our motorcycling heritage since 1936, is a stand-alone brand and offers customers an alternative look and feel. We have always had a multi generation appeal – many of our jackets are worn by family members but Barbour’s timeless style means they are worn in different ways,” says Barbour.

Barbour International’s motorcycling heritage also provides inspiration for the sleek new Moto Originals womenswear collection. Hero pieces include the Roberta Showerproof sand-coloured trench coat with oversized angled pockets and gathered sleeves, the Aria biker style black skirt, and the Meir Knitted Dress, a black mini with a chunky exposed zip.

Look out for the Soho Bag which comes in an additional bold red colourway, to wear as a clutch, shoulder bag or cross body design by switching over the interchangeable straps.

Do the Barbour team cheer when they see stars such as Dua Lipa in Barbour?

“We love to see anyone wearing Barbour,” says the spokesperson. “There is a sense of pride in seeing the brand being worn and seeing how people wear it and style it. We have developed a community called Barbour People, whereby our customers can share pics of themselves in their Barbours – it is extremely popular.”

Yet another tie-up collection this autumn comes with a continuation of the partnership with renowned Japanese designer To Ki To, with seven waxed jackets and three pieces of knitwear, combining Japanese design principles of progressive functionality with Barbour’s design heritage and expertise in outdoor clothing.

Former Barbour x To Ki To collaborations have become collectors’ items, and have featured in television shows and films, notably in James Bond’s Skyfall.

The Barbour X To Ki To Outland Waxed Jacket is a new design featuring two large upper chest pockets and two expanding lower bellows pockets –because when you have enough pockets, you don’t need to carry a bag with you.

Adding to Barbour’s Wax for Life rewaxing project whereby customers send in their jackets, there is now the Quilt for Life offer, to repair rips, tears and studs to customers’ favourite quilted jackets.

“We are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Liddesdale quilted jacket this autumn/winter. Launched by our chairman, Dame Margaret Barbour, in 1994, it continues to be a bestseller. To celebrate this landmark occasion, we have released a limited edition 30th anniversary range of diamond quilted jackets. For anyone who is visiting Newcastle-upon-Tyne, from October 4 until Christmas, we will have a Barbour Tea and Toasties pop-up area within the Fenwick store in Northumberland Street. Toasties are the ultimate quilted sandwich and served with tea or coffee, makes it a welcome break when shopping.

Barbour’s AW24 collections are at barbour.com and Yorkshire outlets including the new Victoria Quarter store.

“There are some more exciting collaborations to come this season alongside those we have already launched. Later this year, do look out for our Christmas campaign – it’s so heartwarming and it’s sure to bring a smile.

