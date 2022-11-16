While the festive season can be magical, it can also be the most stressful time of the year, especially if you are struggling to find gifts for loved ones - so to help you out, we have put together a list of the best places to go Christmas shopping in Yorkshire.

Finding the perfect gift for that special person in your life can be a daunting and time-consuming task. But once you set foot in the right shop it can all become so easy - and even fun.

Christmas is on its way and with such a wide variety of shops and markets, Yorkshire is brimming with exquisite shops that sell many personalised and thoughtful gifts from a varied price range. Don’t be fooled by its name as York’s Designer Outlet has some great sales and if you are looking to spend your day basking in the festive atmosphere while you shop for the perfect gift, Leeds Trinity, Skipton Market and The Shambles in York are the places for you.

With the help of Google reviews, we have selected the most popular places in Yorkshire to go Christmas shopping. Have a browse and see which of these places suits your needs best.

Winter Wonderland at the York Designer Outlet. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Best places for Christmas shopping in Yorkshire

Designer Outlet York

This shopping centre has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 19,000 reviews.

Address: St Nicholas Avenue, York, YO19 4TA.

Opening times

Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 8pm

Skipton Market

This market has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 4,300 reviews.

Address: High Street, Skipton, BD23 1JX.

Opening times

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 9.30am to 4.30pm

The Great Yorkshire Shop, Leeds

The Great Yorkshire Shop has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 89 reviews.

Address: Leeds Corn Exchange, Call Lane, Leeds, LS1 7BR.

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 10.30am to 5.30pm

Saturdays: 10am to 5.30pm

Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Skirlington Market, Driffield

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 2,300 reviews.

Address: Hornsea Road, Skipsea, Driffield, YO25 8SY.

Open only on Sundays from 6am to 3pm.

The Mill Outlet & Garden Centre, Batley

The Mill Outlet has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,400 reviews.

Address: 418 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5LZ.

Opening times

Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 5.30pm

Sundays: 10.30am to 5pm

The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield

This shopping centre has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 5,700 reviews.

Address: Almshouse Lane, Wakefield, WF1 1DS.

Opening times

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm

Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Trinity Leeds

This large shopping centre has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 21,000 reviews.

Address: 27 Albion Street, Leeds, LS1 5AT.

Opening times

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 8pm

Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Shambles Market, York

The Shambles has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 7,800 reviews.

Address: 5 Silver Street, York, YO1 8RY.

It is open seven days a week all year round from 7am to 5pm.

Fodder, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 384 reviews.

Address: Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.

Opening times for December

December 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29 and 30: 9am to 5pm

December 23: 9am to 7pm

December 25, 26 and 27: Closed

December 31: 9am to 4pm

Stockeld Park, Wetherby

Stockeld Park has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 3,000 reviews.

Address: Wetherby Road, Wetherby, LS22 4AN.

Opening times vary.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 5,400 reviews.

Address: Crag Lane, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QB.

Opening times

Monday to Wednesday: 9.30am to 4pm

Thursdays: 9am to 4pm

Friday to Sunday: 9.30am to 4pm

White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 16,000 reviews.

Address: Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 8LU.

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 10am to 9pm

Saturdays: 9am to 8pm

Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Fox Valley Shopping Park, Sheffield

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 3,800 reviews.

Address: Fox Valley Way, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 2AB.

Opening times

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 6pm

Sundays and bank holidays: 10am to 4pm

Vangarde Shopping Park, York

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,900 reviews.

Address: Vangarde Way, Huntington, York, YO32 9AE.

Opening times

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 8pm

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10am to 8pm

Sundays: 10am to 4.30pm

Frenchgate, Doncaster

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 9,300 reviews.

Address: St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, DN1 1SW.

Opening times

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Beverley Market

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,800 reviews.

Address: 49 Market Place, Beverley, HU17 8EA.

Open only on Wednesdays from 9am to 4pm.

Oastler Shopping Centre, Bradford

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,800 reviews.

Address: John Street, Bradford, BD1 3JS.

Opening times

Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 5pm

Sundays: Closed

Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate

This Harrogate shopping centre has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 2,300 reviews.

Address: Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1AE.

Opening times

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 6pm

Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Bank holidays: 10am to 5pm

Note: These are general opening times for the entire centre, individual shop opening hours within the centre may differ.

St Stephen's Shopping Centre, Hull

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 9,400 reviews.

Address: 110 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LN.

Opening times

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 6pm

Thursdays: 9am to 7pm