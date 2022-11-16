Finding the perfect gift for that special person in your life can be a daunting and time-consuming task. But once you set foot in the right shop it can all become so easy - and even fun.
Christmas is on its way and with such a wide variety of shops and markets, Yorkshire is brimming with exquisite shops that sell many personalised and thoughtful gifts from a varied price range. Don’t be fooled by its name as York’s Designer Outlet has some great sales and if you are looking to spend your day basking in the festive atmosphere while you shop for the perfect gift, Leeds Trinity, Skipton Market and The Shambles in York are the places for you.
With the help of Google reviews, we have selected the most popular places in Yorkshire to go Christmas shopping. Have a browse and see which of these places suits your needs best.
Most Popular
Best places for Christmas shopping in Yorkshire
Designer Outlet York
This shopping centre has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 19,000 reviews.
Address: St Nicholas Avenue, York, YO19 4TA.
Opening times
Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 8pm
Skipton Market
This market has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 4,300 reviews.
Address: High Street, Skipton, BD23 1JX.
Opening times
Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 9.30am to 4.30pm
The Great Yorkshire Shop, Leeds
The Great Yorkshire Shop has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 89 reviews.
Address: Leeds Corn Exchange, Call Lane, Leeds, LS1 7BR.
Opening times
Monday to Friday: 10.30am to 5.30pm
Saturdays: 10am to 5.30pm
Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Skirlington Market, Driffield
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 2,300 reviews.
Address: Hornsea Road, Skipsea, Driffield, YO25 8SY.
Open only on Sundays from 6am to 3pm.
The Mill Outlet & Garden Centre, Batley
The Mill Outlet has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,400 reviews.
Address: 418 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5LZ.
Opening times
Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 5.30pm
Sundays: 10.30am to 5pm
The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield
This shopping centre has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 5,700 reviews.
Address: Almshouse Lane, Wakefield, WF1 1DS.
Opening times
Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm
Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Trinity Leeds
This large shopping centre has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 21,000 reviews.
Address: 27 Albion Street, Leeds, LS1 5AT.
Opening times
Monday to Saturday: 9am to 8pm
Sundays: 11am to 5pm
Shambles Market, York
The Shambles has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 7,800 reviews.
Address: 5 Silver Street, York, YO1 8RY.
It is open seven days a week all year round from 7am to 5pm.
Fodder, Harrogate
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 384 reviews.
Address: Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.
Opening times for December
December 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29 and 30: 9am to 5pm
December 23: 9am to 7pm
December 25, 26 and 27: Closed
December 31: 9am to 4pm
Stockeld Park, Wetherby
Stockeld Park has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 3,000 reviews.
Address: Wetherby Road, Wetherby, LS22 4AN.
Opening times vary.
RHS Garden Harlow Carr
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 5,400 reviews.
Address: Crag Lane, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QB.
Opening times
Monday to Wednesday: 9.30am to 4pm
Thursdays: 9am to 4pm
Friday to Sunday: 9.30am to 4pm
White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 16,000 reviews.
Address: Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 8LU.
Opening times
Monday to Friday: 10am to 9pm
Saturdays: 9am to 8pm
Sundays: 11am to 5pm
Fox Valley Shopping Park, Sheffield
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 3,800 reviews.
Address: Fox Valley Way, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 2AB.
Opening times
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 6pm
Sundays and bank holidays: 10am to 4pm
Vangarde Shopping Park, York
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,900 reviews.
Address: Vangarde Way, Huntington, York, YO32 9AE.
Opening times
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 8pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10am to 8pm
Sundays: 10am to 4.30pm
Frenchgate, Doncaster
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 9,300 reviews.
Address: St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, DN1 1SW.
Opening times
Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm
Sundays: 10am to 4pm
Beverley Market
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,800 reviews.
Address: 49 Market Place, Beverley, HU17 8EA.
Open only on Wednesdays from 9am to 4pm.
Oastler Shopping Centre, Bradford
It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,800 reviews.
Address: John Street, Bradford, BD1 3JS.
Opening times
Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 5pm
Sundays: Closed
Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate
This Harrogate shopping centre has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 2,300 reviews.
Address: Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1AE.
Opening times
Monday to Saturday: 8am to 6pm
Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Bank holidays: 10am to 5pm
Note: These are general opening times for the entire centre, individual shop opening hours within the centre may differ.
St Stephen's Shopping Centre, Hull
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 9,400 reviews.
Address: 110 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LN.
Opening times
Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 6pm
Thursdays: 9am to 7pm
Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm