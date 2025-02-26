George at Asda launches £24 budget bridesmaid dresses in time for summer 2025 weddings
The George at ASDA bridesmaid collection will launch online on March 8, timed to hit the spring start of the wedding season, offering a cost-friendly option for brides on a limited budget (and for those who have perhaps decided that they want to have lots of bridesmaids attending them).
The range features three styles: a halterneck dress; a short chiffon sleeve dress, and a multi-way design, all available in three current favoured wedding shades of navy blue, sage green and dusky pink.
The dresses are available in sizes 8 to 24, with prices starting at £24 for the halterneck, up to £32 for the multiway design, which can be styled in four different ways.
Senior buying and design director at George at Asda, Delia Phillips, says the pocket-friendly and size-inclusive bridesmaids collection has “been carefully curated to reflect this season’s most popular wedding themes, offering a range of elegant designs for the entire bridesmaid party”.
With the average cost of a wedding in 2025 expected to be north of £25,500, many brides and grooms will be happy to cut costs where they can.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.