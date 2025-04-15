George at Asda has launched its first unisex range for children with its collaboration with former fashion editor Erica Davies.

For the collection of 25 staple pieces. Erica has called on her experience in struggling to dress her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter, to bridge a gap in the market for stylish but affordable children’s clothing, designed to be worn by both girls and boys aged between 5-16.

This marks a first in childrenwear for Asda, which has its HQ in Leeds and has roots dating back to a Yorkshire family business in the 1920s, with the first Asda stores opening in 1965.

The new George at Asda X Erica Davies Kids range includes bold statement shirts, mix and match co-ords and casually cool jerseys in an energetic palette of checkerboard pastels and LA-inspired abstract prints. Worn oversized and with attitude, collection pieces can be easily layered up to work in different temperatures.

George at Asda co-ords from £14, two pack t-shirts from £10, shorts from £9, hats from £4, skort from £8, sandals from £5.

Erica says: “As a mum buying clothes for a son and a daughter, I've always noticed the differences in what is available for them both. For girls, there are so many options, colour and prints. But for boys the choices are far more limited. And for older boys, it’s unfortunately always been a world of drab colours and little excitement. I looked at the bright colours worn by the world’s top football teams and wanted to see more of that for our lads.

"This collection has been a ten-year in the making passion project and I am so thrilled to do it with George Clothing.

“They have listened to my research, read all of the comments and messages I have received from parents along the way and brought my vision to life. This is a range that’s cool and colourful, with practicality and comfort at its core. And it is all designed to be mixed and matched, however you choose.

"Your style, worn your way - giving kids the chance to have fun with their clothes. And while we’re hoping the boys love it, every piece can be worn by the girls too - making hand-me-downs of your favourites.”