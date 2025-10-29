The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new store at Anlaby Retail Park will open at 9am on Friday, October 31, with an appearance by Hull Rugby League players, a cyclone to win prizes, and the first 100 customers to shop in store will also receive a free candle worth £10.

The Hull store is the second UK outlet to be rebranded as George, following the Leeds Crown Point opening earlier this year, as part of Asda’s wider strategy to roll out stand-alone George stores, replacing its current Asda Living brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is now targeting further key northern locations.

Stacey Solomon with some of the pieces in her George homewares collection.

The new George Hull store will feature a fresh, contemporary layout designed to highlight an expanded clothing collection, where shoppers will also be among the first to explore the new George Christmas range of partywear, nightwear, festive decorations and the exclusive Erica Davies gifting collection.

A spacious home department will showcase a selection of interiors, garden and lifestyle products, including the celebrity collaborations with TV presenter Stacy Solomon of BBC’s Sort Your Life Out.

There will also be toys, gifts, party essentials, and baby items with self-serve options and Click & Collect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George managing director Liz Evans said: “Our pilot George store in Leeds has been a

Amber and Yasmin Le Bon have a fashion collection at George.

tremendous success, thanks to the dedication and passion of our colleagues and the

fantastic response from customers. It’s shown us just how much love there is for the George

brand and our hero product categories.

“Building on that momentum, we’re excited to bring the stand-alone George store concept to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the new George concept store in Hull will look.

Hull giving even more customers the opportunity to enjoy an inspiring, easy-to-shop

experience that celebrates everything they know and love about George.

“This next step marks another milestone in our journey to evolve with our customers, offering

them a truly engaging and seamless shopping experience driven by our people, our