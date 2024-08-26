'I love wearing clothes from the 1940s and 50s - I think we should bring the style back'

A Gen-Z woman from Yorkshire who is obsessed with vintage clothes says men treat her differently when she dons elegant dresses every day.

Brooke Stretton, 24, became obsessed with the 40s, 50s and 60s after watching the film Grease. She fell in love with legends such as Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe which inspired her to dress in their style.

Her first vintage item was a black and white floral dress that she bought in October, 2023. She now has a wardrobe filled with a 100 dresses, 20 shoes, and 14 hats which she finds on eBay, Vinted and charity shops.

Brooke, a content creator from South Yorkshire, said: "I started dressing up in this style a year ago. I got my first 1950s dress a year ago and I wore it round the house.

"I mainly wear 40s, 50s and 60s clothes. Growing up I loved musicals such as Grease and Hairspray and I guess that is wear my inspiration came from. As soon as I go off in the dress, I hear good things, and everyone was really pleased."

Brooke fell in love with vintage clothing in October, 2023, after watching Grease the musical. She then bought her first dress for £30 and said she immediately got compliments from people.

Brooke said: "I feel a lot more confident and get treated differently by the public. There was a man holding the door for me all the time and it's great. We should definitely bring this style back."

She said strangers often come up to her and say "I really like your outfit and "I used to have a dress like that". She now has a wardrobe full of 134 vintage clothes.

Brooke said: "My favourite dress is a bridesmaid's dress from the 1980's but it's 60's style and I found it on Vinted and it cost £20. It looks great."

Brooke's boyfriend, Brendan, 24, a salesman, loves her outfits and has even started wearing vintage clothes himself.

She said: "He's getting into it ever since we met and he's started wearing flat caps which really suit him and shirts. Were going to a vintage event shortly and he is preparing a nice suit for that."

Despite having a wardrobe filled with vintage clothes - she said she is prone to nip to the shops in her tracksuit.