The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beautifully cut suit in a stunning fabric is like armour, says Victoria Thompson, owner and managing director of Ilkley bespoke tailors Norton & Townsend. It brings a confidence that comes from knowing that you are clothed in something made especially to fit you, giving glimpses of your personality through quirky finishing touches.

Norton & Townsend has a shop in Spitalfields in London and another at Ben Rhydding's Bolling Road, near Ilkley. Its core business has been men's bespoke tailoring for business, weddings and events, but it has recently started to make for women, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria test-wears all the designs herself and, inside the elegant Ilkley store, surrounded by fabric lookbooks and swatches, flanked by dummies sporting sample designs, she models a few to show me what she has been working on.

Victoria Thompson wears Norton and Townsend Harris Tweed Balmacaan Coat, from £1,250, in fabric from Holland & Sherry. Location: Ilkley Moor. Photographer: Cecilia Costello. Make-up: Marianna at Smink.

“This is our Balmacaan coat, which was inspired a little bit by Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors,” she says, swinging round in a swoon-inducing, long, checked Harris Tweed coat. “It's traditionally a man's style, but I just thought it would work for women. I exaggerated the length, super-high collar, storm flap. I'm excited about wearing it in winter.”

A popular style is the Chanel-esque jacket, boxy and shortish in length, with a round collar, open front and bracelet-length sleeves. Victoria shows me one in a Linton tweed shot through with sparkle. Yorkshire customers, more so than London ones, she says, like separates, perhaps a tweed jacket they can wear with jeans.

“We can design our own linings,” she points out, adding that dogs frequently feature. “There's a couple getting married, and he's from Grimsby, so we did fish and chips in a Grimsby newspaper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1990, Victoria bought Norton & Townsend five years ago from Ilkley-based clothing design and supply company Buxton Pickles. Original founders Edward Lambert and Matthew Norton, of Leeds-based Lambton tailors, still make the suits for Norton & Townsend, mainly in India. Victoria says: “Anything handmade we would do in India, because we lack the skills here to do it anymore. Considering the history we have in Yorkshire for this industry, it's really, really sad that we just don't have it. Luckily, we have still got some mills.”

Victoria Thompson wears Norton and Townsend two-piece suit in Dugdale Royal Classic - Pinstripe, from £1,195. Location: The Grove, Ilkley. Photographer: Cecilia Costello. Make-up: Marianna at Smink.

The Norton & Townsend Ilkley shop has shelves stacked with swatch-books, including from Dugdale Bros in Huddersfield; Abraham Moons in Guiseley; Bateman Ogden in Keighley; Huddersfield Fine Worsteds; Standeven, in Bradford; as mentioned Marton Mills at Pool-in-Wharfedale; Linton Tweeds in Carlisle, and from Peebles-based international fabric merchants Holland & Sherry.

Yorkshire model and campaigner Rachel Peru recently had a jacket made by Norton & Townsend in a fabric by Linton Tweeds. “They specialise in these tweedy boucles,” Victoria says. “It's very hard to recreate, so there aren't many factories in the world that can do this.”

First, Rachel’s measurements were taken and her posture was analysed. "That's one of the most important things, how you stand, how you hold yourself,” says Victoria. “If you are hunched forward, if one shoulder is higher than the other, we take all that into account.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are style samples in the shop for clients to consider. “Men are easier. Generally, they want a two-piece work suit or wedding suit or a dinner suit. Double-breasted hasn't been as popular. We will guide.”

Victoria Thompson wears Norton and Townsend Black Modern Dinner Suit, from £1,200, in fabric by Marton Mills. Location: Vitello Lounge, Ilkley. Photographer: Cecilia Costello. Make-up: Marianna at Smink.

The fabric is ordered and the patterns are made at Lambtons, then packaged up with trims and so on, and sent from there to the tailors in India. Once made, the garment comes back to Yorkshire for a fitting with the client. The whole process takes six to eight weeks.

“We don't like to put the buttons on until we get the jacket, so we can see where you want it to actually sit,” Victoria says. “On a ladies’, we like to do that.”

Burberry’s Daniel Lee on how Bradford shaped him here.

Resident bespoke tailors Richard Jupp and Graham Hall do the measuring, as does Victoria herself. Originally from Horsforth, she has a Fashion Design & Marketing degree, and worked for nine years in Egypt for her family clothing and textile manufacturing business. “My auntie married an Egyptian man. I think he was the third generation to come over to study in Leeds and Bradford, because of the textile history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Peru wears her bespoke Norton & Townsend jacket and waistcoat in Linton Tweeds boucle tweed. Picture: Ewa Boruc

After the revolution in 2011, she moved with her husband and son to China, then Portugal, before returning to the UK, where she worked at Buxton Pickles, later buying Norton & Townsend.

“I bought the company 10 days before lockdown,” she says. “We couldn't do anything, because we measure people. I kept the team. We didn't realise people were not going to go back to work for so long. It's only, I'd say, this year in London that we're seeing offices properly going back.”

Even so, there was a lull following lockdown because many men still had unworn suits in their wardrobe. “But we got through on weddings,” Victoria says. “Because the weddings were smaller, the grooms were willing to spend more, instead of hiring. And it seems to have stayed that way.

“They'll invest in the suit, but don't want it just for that day. They want a suit that, if they need it for work, they've got an event to go to, they can rewear it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men’s suits start at £995, using Dugdale classic suiting ranges.

Meanwhile, Victoria is trying out more women’s styles. Some clients want jackets similar to thigh-end designer label ones, and why not, when you can get the cloth and the look at a fraction of the price? “We're normally cheaper,” she says. “We can match the fabric, we can match the styling.”