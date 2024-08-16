Well, this ain’t Texas, but the Western trend sure is alive and kicking for autumn/winter 2024, not least in the womenswear department at that great British fashion favourite, John Lewis & Partners.

Take note, mind, that this cool urban cowgirl style is prairies away from the tired denim looks that continue to trot themselves out in the name of casual everyday street fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yep, this is Western style reborn and reimagined for the sophisticated modern British woman, pared back, with a dash of androgyny, a blend of boho and oversized pants, as I discovered when I went to London to see for myself what’s blowing in for the incoming autumn/winter 2024 collections at John Lewis.

Some of the looks coming to John Lewis & Partners for autumn/winter.

The launch - which included womenswear, menswear, children and home, and featured John Lewis own brands, as well as edits from stocked brands - took place in a fabulous townhouse in a square behind Oxford Street, its twirling staircase lavishly decked with huge furls of dark green foliage and exotic flowers - the perfect setting to wander, dream and create my own must-have shopping list for autumn.

This included: a gorgeous cream ruffle front blouse from AND/OR; a cream billowy cotton egg skirt by Ghospell; a pale gold gathered dress from Summery; a blush pink frothy tulle maxi dress from Sister Jane; a pair of gold square toe ballet flats; a pair of black biker boots; a blurry moody floral batwing chiffon dress; oh, and more, more, more. A girl can dream.

There was classy, wearable tailoring, including a fabulous camel scarf coat set to be an It-piece of the season, plus heritage checks, statement coats and knits, brilliant bags, jackets in leather and suede, plis denim tailored looks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standout shades included chocolate brown, rich red, indigo blue, sage green, cream, gold and royal purple, layered with basic black, camel and grey.

AND/OR Brown Arizona Suede Fringed Jacket, £249; Brown June Sleeveless Knitted cardigan, £75; Denim Compton Barell Leg Jean, £79; Black Theodore Boots, £165

“Embracing modern femininity” is what i’s all about, says Queralt Ferrer, director of design for fashion, introducing new looks from in-house fashion brands John Lewis & Partners, Anyday and And/Or. “As we transition into the new season, our focus has shifted to relaxed tailoring, luxe layering and tonal dressing, combining earthy hues with fluid silhouettes.”

With customers keen to avoid waste and cost, in terms of both spending and impact on the environment, durability and flexibility are key criteria, so John Lewis design and buying teams have focused on creating versatile pieces made to last.

“We have reimagined our staple pieces, such as our cult classic John Lewis Cashmere Crew Neck jumpers, with playful proportions, asymmetric lines and androgynous shapes,” Queralt says. “Layers of luxury have been injected into our John Lewis range with the introduction of the Alpaca Cape Cardigan, adding a touch of elegance and warmth to our collection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This cape cardigan is a key trans-season piece, easy and instantly upscaling any outfit, so look out for it and grab it while you can.

John Lewis & Partners Camel Wrap Coat, £179; Black Lace Skirt, £55; Chocolate Luxe leather tote, £115; Black Elasticated Long Riding Boot, £169

In-house premium denim label AND/OR, launched in 2017, plays with bohemian and western trends for AW24. New season styles include the Patchwork Slim Flare Jeans, the Denim Utility Skirt and the Oversized Denim Shacket. Look out for the Arizona Suede Fringed Jacket to throw on over a print maxi dress or loose jeans, channelling the boho trend that flows on from spring/summer, with new mix-ins including with soft ruffle tops and floaty dresses. Look out too for a suede trench coat and one in denim. Your trench, your choice.

See new John Lewis dresses, jackets, coats, blouses and trousers here

The ANYDAY range pushes the boundaries of day-to-day dressing with asymmetrical tailoring and contemporary design, while its autumn/winter accessories range brings catwalk-inspired elegance with luxe details, gathered designs, silver hardware and handbags created for easy day-to-night dressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March this year, John Lewis reported a rise in fashion and beauty sales, credited to its omni-channel presence, and has introduced 100 new fashion brands, including Sister Jane, Vivere, Hayley Menzies, Olivia Rubin, Equipment, Theory, Soeur, Rag & Bone and Rails.

John Lewis & Partners Red Flare Dress, £75; Black Pointed Ballerina, £55

There is often something new to try at these showcases, and this time visitors were invited to try Tish Lyon permanent jewellery, coming soon to some John Lewis stores, so customers can have, for example, a gold chain fused (so it stays on) about the wrist, adorned with a tiny charm. Couples and groups could book in to get matching pieces that stay on for as long as you want it to (better than tattoos, methinks).

I had a play with the Fashion Rental Virtual Mirror, which allows you to try on hireable occasionwear with a camera scanning you and then clothing you. As you move, your try-on clothes move with you. Addictive.

There is a version of this online at johnlewisfashionrental.com, with dresses by Sabina Musayev, LEXI and Whistles. Menswear rental, including Hugo Boss and GANT, was introduced in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Christine Talbot and the Midlife Magic team at Rudding Park

John Lewis is all about the sustainability. With resale a growing market, there are pre-loved handbags to buy online from luxury brands such as Loewe, Louis Vuitton and Celine, sourced by Sign of the Times, alongside secondhand jewellery from the likes of Chanel, Christian Dior and Gucci. There is also a repair service being trialled with Timpsons.

These are laudable, vital fashion developments. We have to think more about hiring, repairing and buying pre-loved. But there is a place for newness too, especially when it looks and feels so good. Which is why I will be keeping a keen lookout for the pieces on my list.