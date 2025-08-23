'My dog saved me when I tried to take my own life and now I am giving something back,' says PTSD survivor

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ilkley-based ‘On Tha Moor’ – The Natural Dog Soap Company makes organic natural handcrafted soaps and balms for dogs all from John’s kitchen.

"For as long as humans have shared our lives with dogs, one thing has remained true: our furry companions give us everything. Whether they’re service dogs assisting veterans, therapy dogs offering comfort, or loyal pets greeting us at the door after a long day, they ask for little and give so much in return. But how often do we stop to return the favour?” says John.

It’s a question that sparked the creation of On Tha Moor. But John has more reason than most to want to repay everything his dogs have done for him.

Former serviceman John Sibary who set up On Tha Moor making a range of natural dog soaps in Ilkley pictured with his two dogs Laika and Hazel Photograph by Tony Johnson.

In 2019, John, a military veteran who served with the Royal navy, was diagnosed with complex PTSD, after suffering a breakdown and even attempting to take his own life.

"I was standing on the bridge at Ilkley about to jump and it was Laika who was only about nine month old at the time who pulled me off the bridge and saved my life.”

After a second attempt in 2022 John’s wife Mandy contacted the veteran’s charity and they contacted Combat Stress who diagnosed him with complex PTSD going back to his years in the navy. He has spent the last two years undergoing therapy with Combat Street and his PTSD is now downgraded to mild PTSD.

“I was having nightmares and flashbacks of my time in the military despite it having been so many years before,” says John. “That is the thing with PTSD is you can be fine for years and then something happens to trigger it and it will hit you out of the blue.

Calm Balm part of John's Natural Dog Soap range

"I’d spent just under ten years serving my country and when I left in 1998 I went back into the construction industry as I had trained as an engineer before I joined the navy,” says John. “Then in 2019 I as taken ill.” A frozen shoulder turned into something more sinister and led to John having to give up work. “I was having the most horrendous time” . Then Covid hit and he lost both his parents who were in a nursing home within a matter of weeks of each other . ”We hadn’t been able to see them for six or seven months and then we couldn’t see them once they’d passed. The funeral was sorted out by the care home and was a very small and quick service which meant I wasn’t able to grieve properly and I had a complete breakdown."

During his recovery over the last two years it was the couple’s two dogs – Laika and Hazel – who offered the calm and comfort he needed most. Daily walks across the Yorkshire moors brought peace, reflection, and eventually, the seed of an idea: to create something meaningful in honour of the animals who helped him heal.

“We wanted to create something that honoured what our dogs have done for us,” says John. “They support us in so many quiet, powerful ways – it felt right to care for them just as thoughtfully in return.

"I knew I would never be able to return to work in the construction industry and we had thought about starting our own business.” A visit to two friends who run Herd and Hive in Silsden who make natural goat's milk soap, raw honey, and beeswax products gave John and Mandy the inspiration for their new business.

Hazel, left and Laik - the inspiration behind John's natural dog soap company Photograph by Tony Johnson.

John then spent the next three months researching the pet and dog grooming industry and was shocked by what he discovered.

“It’s a huge market worth £1.7 billion in the UK of which £700m of that is in shampoos and dog products,” says John. “I then started to research what went into most commercial dog shampoos from the big manufacturers and I was disgusted and shocked by what I found.

"There is no legislation when it comes to dog products, unlike shampoos for humans that are heavily regulated, there are no such regulations when it comes to dog products.”

John said he found ingredients being used that are banned in Europe, others that are okay for humans but can cause irritation or allergic reactions in dogs and worse still one that has been linked to reproductive issues in dogs.

"From that point I was determined to do something about it.” He then researched natural recipes for dog soaps and came up with a list of ingredients he needed and found a supplier that could produce the natural organic ingredients he needed before starting making bars of dog soaps in his kitchen in November last year.

“I made a batch and gave them out to everybody we knew with dogs and asked them to try it and let us know what you think. The feedback was that it was brilliant and we needed to do something with it.” And so as a proud Yorkshireman from Ilkley On Tha Moor was born although they have now added The Natural Dog Soap Company to the branding after advice from a marketing company.

Each On Tha Moor product is made in small batches using simple, organic, dog-safe ingredients. The soaps are a gentle blend of coconut, olive, sunflower and castor oils, infused with soothing essential oils like chamomile and lavender. pH-balanced and free from palm oil, sulphates, parabens, and artificial fragrances, they’re perfect for dogs with sensitive skin, allergies or dryness. “We do use essential oils in our soaps but we also do a fragrance free for those with allergies and the response we have had has been amazing.”

For pups exposed to cold weather or rough terrain – or just in need of a little nourishment – John also produces balms which provide a rich, healing barrier. The Paw + Snout Balm blends shea butter, beeswax, calendula oil and jojoba oil to restore dry pads and cracked noses; while the Calm Balm, infused with lavender, helps relax and replenish tired paws after long days outdoors.

While the range is made for all dogs, John’s time serving in the military has given him a profound appreciation for service animals. From guide dogs and police K9s, to support dogs helping those with trauma, the brand carries a quiet reverence for animals who give their all.

“They don’t expect much – but they give us their trust, their time, and their hearts,” says John. “That kind of loyalty deserves something truly special in return.”

Since launching, On Tha Moor has built a growing community of dog lovers who value simplicity, sustainability and sincerity. From artisan markets in Yorkshire to online orders across the UK, customers are connecting both with the products and the story behind them.

“We want to create a community that treats dogs with the same love they give us,” says Mandy. “Every ingredient we use is chosen with purpose – no filler, no fluff. Just thoughtful, natural care.”

But John is determined to lobby the Government for better regulations when it comes to dog shampoos. “It is about education. Our dogs deserve so much better”