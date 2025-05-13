British fashion brand Nobody’s Child has announced the opening of a standalone store next month at Victoria Gate in the prestigious Victoria Leeds shopping district.

The new 1,400 sq ft will open on June 5, and will be Nobody Child’s third location outside of London. It will stock its full clothing collection alongside jewellery, accessories, fragrance and the brand’s debut footwear collection.

The brand describes its philosophy as: “For the free thinkers, the dreamers, and the go-getters. We champion those who embrace individuality, live with purpose, and seek to make a positive impact on the world around them.”

The new SS25 Nobody’s Child collection features designs in collaboration with model and actor Poppy Delevingne, inspired by her Glastonbury 2023 outfit featuring a Nobody’s Child crochet mini dress.

Nobody's Child X Poppy Delevingne Black Floral Cush Mini Dress, £59

Actors Cush Jumbo and Jaime Winstone also wear NC SS25 designs on their social media platforms and on the company’s own website.

Nobody’s Child was founded in 2015 by Andrew Xeni, and M&S has a 27 per cent stake in the company. NC says its collections are “designed for real life” and “made to be worn through seasons and occasions,” adding: “We value fair supply chains, circular business models, and responsible materials, with a strategy rooted in four key pillars: People, Planet, Product, and Progress.”

The new Leeds store will feature handmade joinery alongside vintage and reclaimed furniture selected by the NC team. Local Leeds suppliers have been sourced to design bespoke signage.

Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child, says: “We are incredibly excited to be opening our latest store in Leeds, a vibrant city with a strong sense of style and community.

Nobody's Child X Poppy Delevingne White Olive Crochet Top, £69

“Expanding our physical presence is part of our key growth strategy, allowing customers to experience our brand and collections in person. The new Victoria Leeds space reflects the essence of Nobody’s Child – effortless, considered and accessible. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in.”

Rachel Bradburn, Head of Leasing at Redical,says: “Nobody’s Child choosing Victoria Leeds for its Northern debut is a huge testament to the destination’s reputation as the go-to spot for premium brands looking to make their mark beyond London.

They have been making waves across the industry - it was only a matter of time before they landed here, and we cannot wait to watch them thrive at Victoria Leeds.”

The Leeds opening adds to Nobody’s Child’s growing retail presence, joining standalone stores in Carnaby Street, Spitalfields, St Albans, Brighton and flagship boutique in Covent Garden.

The news comes as Victoria Leeds prepares for its summer fashion week. VLFW will run from May 31 until June 8, as a celebration of fashion from Victoria Leeds luxury labels and premium high-street brands, with a programme of events and experiences, all leading up to the highlight of the week, a showstopping catwalk event.

The show will once again be supporting Smart Works Leeds, the charity that helps unemployed women back into work via coaching, clothing and instilling the confidence they need to secure employment.