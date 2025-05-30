The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The name says it all. Nobody’s Child is for independent, free-thinking women - a British ethical fashion brand for women who are all grown-up, not children to be told what to wear and where to go and what to do.

Nobody’s Child, as it says itself, is there for “the free thinkers, the dreamers, and the go-getters”, adding that it champions “those who embrace individuality, live with purpose, and seek to make a positive impact on the world around them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step forward style icon Poppy Delevingne, who is the perfect face and fit for the brand, and the resulting SS25 collab collection encapsulates the model and actor’s free spirit and bohemian style, mixing old-school glamour with a modern and relaxed edge.

Nobody’s Child Poppy Delevingne Red Jazzy Maxi Dress, £99.

Poppy, 39, and the Nobody’s Child design team have been working on the range since last summer, drawing inspiration from her own wardrobe of vintage and festival favourites, with pieces inspired by her travels and memories of summer escapes with friends. All the designs are named after friends and family, from the Cara pinstripe separates to the Cush Floral Midi Dress (named after actor Cush Jumbo) and the Jaime fringed denim jacket (after actor Jaime Winstone).

Now, Nobody’s Child will open its first Yorkshire standalone store next week at Victoria Gate in the Victoria Leeds shopping district.

The new 1,400 sq ft will open on Thursday, June 5, and will be the brand’s third location outside London, and its first in the north of England. It will stock a full clothing collection plus jewellery, accessories, fragrance and the brand’s brilliant debut footwear collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re extremely proud to dress women of all ages in the UK. We really do believe that Nobody’s Child is for everyone,” says Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child, talking to The Yorkshire Post about the Leeds launch.

Nobody’s Child Poppy Delevingne Leopard Print Coco Maxi Dress, £99

“That being said, my team lean into two types of design aesthetic when creating our collections. One being floral and feminine and the other sleek and minimal – both of which can be worn by the very same customer.”

Jody, who has headed up NC since 2019, having previously worked at River Island, Reiss, F+F at Tesco and New Look, adds that Nobody’s Child is revolutionising women’s fashion by creating beautiful products at an affordable price point. “We value fair and transparent supply chains, circular business models and materials that reflect our commitment to a more responsible fashion industry,” she says.

Everything is designed to be styled together, including the new footwear collection, launched for this season, with casual sliders, super-stylish clogs and more (and look out for the brilliant AW26/26 collection, which I saw at a press launch earlier this month). Jody says: “Every piece is named after a destination in Italy as that’s where the shoes were crafted using leather certified by the Working Leather Group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody’s Child was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Andrew Xeni. M&S has a 27 per cent stake and stocks the brand in selected M&S stores and online.

Nobody’s Child Poppy Delevingne Navy Pinstripe Cara Trousers, £99; Navy Pinstripe Cara Blazer, £159

The new Leeds store will feature handmade joinery alongside vintage and reclaimed furniture, with Leeds suppliers designing bespoke signage.

Jody describes Leeds as “a vibrant city with a strong sense of style and community”.

“We’ve got customers that shop with us online at nobodyschild.com from all over the country and now that we’ve started to expand our store presence outside of London, we wanted to pick a location in the North where we knew there were lots of customers – old and new. This year felt like the right moment to do it.”

Four fabulous Yorkshire women share their style secrets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody’s Child Poppy Delevingne Pink Floral Alice Maxi Dress, £150

Nobody’s Child has also mapped this collection’s supply chain and environmental impact as part of its multi-award-winning Digital Product Passport (DPP) initiative. Each piece has its own DPP that documents the supply chain touch points, and product information that can be accessed via the QR code on the care label.

“We launched our first Digital Product Passport pilot across our Happy Place by Fearne Cotton collection back in 2023 and we’ve been introducing it into our collections ever since, including on our latest collaborations with Poppy Delevingne.

“Our pilot, launched years before EU legislation, is a significant step towards our goal of enabling Nobody’s Child customers to make informed choices while addressing one of the biggest challenges faced by the industry: supply chain traceability. With policy soon set to come into place, it’s very much the future of fashion.”

There is also a rental scheme in place. Jody says: “Thousands of our dresses have been rented out directly from our website. In fact, last month was our best-ever month for rental and we hope to build on that as wedding season approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also just strengthened our pre-loved proposition through a new partnership with eBay and Reskinned. We believe that circular fashion is the future and offering our customers a new way to wear us through resale is such a great step forward.”

Meanwhile, Poppy Delevingne, who has had roles in The Royals and in Netflix’s glossy mini series Riviera, says: “This collection has been a real passion project for me— merging my love for vintage and timeless style with the brand’s commitment to sustainability. We’ve worked hard to create pieces that are not only fashion-forward but easy to wear.”

Nobody’s Child Poppy Delevingne Crochet Violet Mini Dress, £129

Jody adds: “Poppy’s innate sense of style and her playful, bold approach to fashion make her the perfect partner for Nobody’s Child. Together, we’ve crafted a collection that combines a vintage essence with effortless, statement designs.

“This year is a big one for Nobody’s Child with our 10-year anniversary just around the corner. I can’t wait to reveal what we’ve got planned.”