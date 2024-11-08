Where to buy records in Yorkshire? Here are the best places to shop independent and enjoy music
Wah Wah Records, Wakefield
Alan Nutton, the owner of Wah Wah Records said he saw a resurgence of vinyl sales following lockdown.
Alan, who relocated from Brook St to a bigger store on Cross St in Wakefield city centre in 2022, said: “Record sales have been the same in the last few years after a spike but they’ve not dropped. We’ve got a lot of regular customers who love vinyl.”
Nearby at The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield Antiques & Collectibles also sell vinyl records as well as the odd player when in stock.
Spin It Records, Trinity Market, Hull
Spin It Records has had a stunning home inside Trinity Market in Hull where it’s believed to be one of the oldest record stores in Yorkshire.
Spin It celebrated 30 years in business earlier this year.
The Turntable Coffee and Vinyl, Huddersfield
Vinyl record stores are no longer just a place to buy preloved vinyls but they’ve become destinations in their own right.
The Turntable Coffee and Vinyl cafe and store in Huddersfield town centre sells vinyl, and memorabilia as well as being home to stylish independent coffee shop.
Record Revivals, Scarbrough
This is one of the town’s oldest music shops which has been going since 1982. It launched on Victoria Road before moving to Falsgrave Road before relocating in 2010 to Northway right next to Stephen Joseph Theatre.
It has two floors of vinyl and CDs and was part of Scarborough’s recent Record Fair held at the Market Hall.
Also at the Market Hall, some independents sell the odd vinyl record and cassette tape downstairs in The Vaults.
Crash Records, Leeds
Crash Records has become an institution in its own right because as well as selling records it also hosts live music in store and promotes independent music gigs across the region.
FortyFive Vinyl Cafe and Store, York
This is a Vinyl Cafe, bar, and shop based on a historic street in York, Micklegate. It also has its own listening room and an area for live music. It’s also dog-friendly and has its own Jukebox.
Record Collector, 233 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield
Sheffield’s largest independent record store sells more than 50,000 records and it has been going since 1978. It is now four times bigger than the original store.