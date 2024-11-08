With a debate in the US about whether there has been a decline in vinyl record sales, we take a look closer to home where the Office for National Statistics reports a “resurgence in popularity” in vinyl records despite the domination of streaming platforms. While some stores have closed in recent times, we take a look at some of the vinyl record stores which are still booming in Yorkshire.

Wah Wah Records, Wakefield

Alan Nutton, the owner of Wah Wah Records said he saw a resurgence of vinyl sales following lockdown.

Alan, who relocated from Brook St to a bigger store on Cross St in Wakefield city centre in 2022, said: “Record sales have been the same in the last few years after a spike but they’ve not dropped. We’ve got a lot of regular customers who love vinyl.”

Paul Hodgson at Crash Records on The Headrow, Leeds

Nearby at The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield Antiques & Collectibles also sell vinyl records as well as the odd player when in stock.

Spin It Records, Trinity Market, Hull

Spin It Records has had a stunning home inside Trinity Market in Hull where it’s believed to be one of the oldest record stores in Yorkshire.

Spin It celebrated 30 years in business earlier this year.

Wah Wah Records in Wakefield

The Turntable Coffee and Vinyl, Huddersfield

Vinyl record stores are no longer just a place to buy preloved vinyls but they’ve become destinations in their own right.

The Turntable Coffee and Vinyl cafe and store in Huddersfield town centre sells vinyl, and memorabilia as well as being home to stylish independent coffee shop.

Record Revivals, Scarbrough

Vinyl record sales peaked after lockdown

This is one of the town’s oldest music shops which has been going since 1982. It launched on Victoria Road before moving to Falsgrave Road before relocating in 2010 to Northway right next to Stephen Joseph Theatre.

It has two floors of vinyl and CDs and was part of Scarborough’s recent Record Fair held at the Market Hall.

Also at the Market Hall, some independents sell the odd vinyl record and cassette tape downstairs in The Vaults.

Crash Records, Leeds

Crash Records has become an institution in its own right because as well as selling records it also hosts live music in store and promotes independent music gigs across the region.

FortyFive Vinyl Cafe and Store, York

This is a Vinyl Cafe, bar, and shop based on a historic street in York, Micklegate. It also has its own listening room and an area for live music. It’s also dog-friendly and has its own Jukebox.

Record Collector, 233 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield