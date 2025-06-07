Why I went back to art and started painting cats and dogs, says Fully Monty actor Steve Huison

Pyramid Gallery. Stonegate, York, latest exhibition titled 'Reigning cats and dogs' by Lesley Shaw and Steve Huison. Opens runs until Sunday 6 July 2025. Pictured Steve Huison. with some of his pet paintings PIcture: James Hardisty.

Lesley and Steve met here at Pyramid Gallery back in 2016 when Steve had his first portrait exhibition with us ‘A year in Bay’ where he produced paintings of the local people who he met when he moved to Robin Hood’s Bay.

They quickly became friends and admirers of each other’s art work, purchasing pieces from each other and swapping techniques and ideas. After a conversation in the gallery, they decided they wanted to do an exhibition showcasing collective work with the subject matter of beloved pets – and unusually for Lesley includes a number of miniatures.

As an actor, Steve is best known for his part as ‘Lomper’ in the original The Full Monty 1988 and in a reprisal of the same character, 25 years on, in the eight part series The Full Monty 2023, Disney). Amongst other acting work, Steve was in Coronation street between 1997-2011. Steve’s subjects are usually people, he has an ability to capture character in his work, whether it is a person, an animal or a building.

Artists Lesley Shaw and Steve Huison with their pet paintings at the Pyramid Gallery York. Picture: James Hardisty.

Between acting projects, Steve has been working on pet portraits. He works mainly with oil on canvas but has experimented with other mediums and has also taken a class with Lesley to learn how to work with drypoint. “I've always enjoyed drawing and painting ever since I was a child. I had very good teachers at my high school Primrose Hill in Leeds,” says Steve. “I went on to do a foundation course at Leeds College of Art which completely disillusioned me and put a stop to me doing any drawing or painting for the next 28 years,”

Steve took it up again whilst working on Coronation Street. “I'd seen a life drawing class advertised at a community centre in Shipley, so I decided to give it a go again. And it carried on from there.” When lockdown came, Steve found himself without any acting work overnight, “For various reasons I didn't receive any furlough payment so I had to get my head around how I was going to make a living. “Since 2011 I have run an event called Cabaret Saltaire at the Caroline Club in Saltaire, and as part of the cabaret, I developed a character called Bishbash Bosch. He's a speed portrait artist, painting portraits upside down in eight minutes, turning them around and lo and behold a finished portrait of an iconic figure.

"A few people had shown interest in buying these so I decided to have a go at taking commissions, whilst also giving me the opportunity to learn more about colour. I got my neighbours to donate their old emulsion paint, thereby avoiding it going to landfill. Throughout that period I must have painted around 200 commissioned portraits, and not all humans. Many people sent me photos of their dogs and cats to paint, Which I gladly did.” After lockdown he decided to branch out into experimenting with oil paints.

"It was something which I'd not had the opportunity to do whilst at art school. So, this current exhibition is an example. of that development."

Artwork by Steve Huison. Picture: James Hardisty.

Steve is now in the process of experimenting once again – this time moving into painting landscapes.

“Through teaching myself about the use of colour. I've started looking at nature differently, especially trees. I'm currently attempting some landscapes. I've just completed a large painting of a view of Robin Hood's Bay Which is currently at the framers and will be going on sale in the Pyramid Gallery shortly. “Essentially, I see myself as a jack of all trades, interested in many disciplines of art, whether it be painting, drawing performing, music etc. I consider myself fortunate to be able to play for a living. “As for the acting work, I tend to be more choosy about work these days. I've a little directing job coming up in Bingley later this year, which I'm quite excited about. “Meanwhile I'm painting most days and welcome all suggestions for commissions."

People can contact him at [email protected] or take a look at some of his work on Instagram or in the Pyramid Gallery.

Lesley, who is based in York, has been drawing as long as she can remember, in her childhood there was always family pet cat or dog that had their images immortalised by her hand.

Artwork by Lesley Shaw. Picture: James Hardisty.

People and animals are her muse, she has been attending life drawing classes for over 30 years and has studied both Fashion and Illustration. Lesley begins with a sketch then works quickly and instinctively in charcoal, pencil or ink, trying to capture the beauty and simplicity of the form. She then uses traditional printmaking techniques or mixed media to create her final images.

“I started drawing when I was about eight,” recalls Lesley. “I went on to study Fashion at University, then Illustration.” She has French ancestry, and is drawn to Paris and the works of Toulouse-Lautrec. She uses traditional printmaking techniques, discovered at University – linocuts to produce bold, graphic images, inspired by Lautrec’s lithographs, and drypoint to create minimal, illustrative line drawings .All the animals in the exhibition either belong to family or friends – or are of her rescue lurcher. “I did work from photographs although I don’t normally but I like to show the personality of the dog or cat so it really helps to know them. I always knew I wanted to be an Artist. Growing up in 1980s North East England, a career as an Artist was never seen as a realistic or sensible option by most, but I’m glad I persevered.”