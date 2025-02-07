The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a child, Natalia Willmott lived by the sea in Brittany, in a house filled with vintage and antique treasures. “My mother, with beautiful taste, and a home with a decor that hadn’t changed in 45 years, cemented the idea that, if you buy beautiful things, they give you joy for years,” she says.

Now 52 and living in North Yorkshire, Natalia continues to live a life filled with beauty and treasures, and finds joy in sourcing, curating, styling and selling her own vintage and antique finds, art and homewares, alongside exquisite pieces of jewellery, some made by others and some by herself.

Her business - called Natalia Willmott - is based at her home in the village of Stillingfleet, near York, where she lives with her husband, Greg, and children Caroline, 20, Chloe, 18, and Alexia, 14, plus their Patterdale terrier, Dexter.

Model Rachel wears Gold "Etruscan" necklace by Elisabeth Riveiro, £285, at NataliaWillmott.co.uk. Photography by Helen Booth, makeup, Sonia Schofield, dress Rosie Red Cosetry.

Even a glance at Natalia’s website has eyes widening and minds whirring at the loveliness of the pieces that she gathers and displays - from glass tumblers, artworks and ceramic vases, chopping boards and cushions to bead bracelets, brooches and chunky statement necklaces, everything she presents is unusual and exquisite.

She believes in thinking outside the box when choosing a Valentine's gift. “If you can find something that will be cherished for a long time, it makes gifting extra special. If you love giving flowers, why not think of giving a ring with a floral design? It will remind the wearer of a beautiful time of connection with you,” she says.

Natalia launched her business in September, 2008. “I founded my brand literally from underneath my sofa, where I had a collection of textile designs from the 1920s,” she says. “Friends and people who visited were asking me where they could source certain things they saw in my home, and it started like that, by word-of-mouth.

At home, Natalia wears red velvet jacket bought 15 years ago in Paris; a top bought at a fashion swap; heels by Manolo Blahnik (given by Francesca Galloway 25 years ago); a favourite necklace from her husband, Greg, combined with necklace Olympe by Elisabeth Riveiro - "the first piece of jewellery I bought for my brand 16 years ago," she says.

“Fashion and interiors really go hand-in-hand because they are the two things that really show your personality, your interest, your story, your history, and where you come from.”

So where did Natalia come from? She moved from London to Paris when she was three years old and went to a bilingual school. She studied Art History both at the Louvre and at Oxford University, specialising in Islamic Art and 19th-century French painting, before working for seven years for art, fashion and textile dealer Francesca Galloway.

Natalia says: “Francesca also had lots of beautiful pieces of costume jewellery that she used to wear. By the way, her new book, An Eye for Couture, is amazing.”

After working at art restoration and display specialists Colin Bowles, Natalia moved to York, learned upholstery (travelling to Kendal), and began to restore and reupholster furniture, alongside selling art and antiques, before launching Natalia Willmott. She also has a collection called My Billet Doux offering handcrafted silk cushions embellished with vintage or antique ribbons and fabrics with a pocket to store a notebook, mementoes, secret messages or jewellery - perfect for brides and Valentines.

At home, Natlia wears jewellery she created from vintage elements, and York Skyline cuff, £48. Picture by Rose Chidlow

“In 2024, I created a small line of jewellery made with vintage elements like beads, chains, faux pearls, crystals and broken pieces and created something completely new.”

Natalia’s French upbringing has influenced her own dressing style, which is classic chic with a twist. “I feel that, after 50, I have gained a whole new life,” she says. “Having a brand and having to be on video and be photographed has pushed me to see myself in a different light, and through other people’s lens.”

Recently, a young photographer called Rose Chidlow began taking pictures of Natalia and her products. “It’s interesting to see how a younger eye sees you without the criticism you have of yourself,” says Natalia. “I just love that fashion is inter-generational and it’s been fun to see what younger people like Rose or my three daughters think of the items I source and style.”

She believes in being connected to the things we buy. “I am very much a supporter of slow fashion, local brands and small independent businesses. The knowledge of what you’re wearing and where it comes from and how it’s made is very important to me. I am very connected to my pieces and I really value the time and skill that was taken to design and make them.”

Model wears jewellery by Dominique Denaive, a Parisian jeweller. Each piece is handcrafted and tells a story. From £110. Picture by Rose Chidlow

She believes in investing in clothes and accessories that will last, preferably made using natural fibres. For a style confidence boost, she suggests seeking the advice of a personal stylist (recommends York-based Jackie Crawford) and also having your photograph taken by a professional (North Yorkshire photographers Helen Booth, Rose Chidlow and Mary Davies).

The pandemic has changed the way we all interact now with fashion, she says. “The need to buy more, to show more, to dispose of more. It’s the trends and social media that make you want more than you have.

“It’s for me the loss of connection to the craftsmanship and to the source of the pieces. People are way more connected to their phones than before, but the phone is a kind of shield from some of the harsh reality.”

Fashion is also much more online now, she says, which has driven the need for big brands to work even harder to be seen, which means it is harder for small brands to emerge, although, on the other hand, fashion is now truly international.

Another post-pandemic benefit has been the continuing emergence of slow fashion brands. “The ones that have the resilience to keep on showing up and believing in themselves are the ones we get to see, but you do need to know about them through the right hashtags or online resources,” Natalia says. More discussion about the impact of fashion on the planet has been another benefit. “But that message is not loud enough yet,” she adds.

When it comes to perfecting your own sense of style, Natalia says: “Take time to be creative and to put outfits together - you will be amazed how you can even shop your own wardrobe.

At Rowntree Park in York, model wears Vintage Key Pendant, £35, and earrings from a selection by Natalia Willmott. Picture by Rose Chidlow.

“Look at yourself in the mirror and say kind words like ‘I’m beautiful’, and really mean them. The more you look yourself in the eye, the more self-acceptance you will feel.”

Surround yourself with people who will champion you and make you feel good about yourself.

“There is something very special about ageing,” she says. “The stories you have built up, the experiences you have gone through, show themselves both externally and internally. Embrace them with grace because the now is what is important.”