Yorkshire mature model Annie Stirk writes open letter to demand more older faces in fashion

When 74-year-old Annie Stirk posted social media images of herself wearing edgy, contemporary clothes for a fashion photoshoot in central London, the reaction from friends, followers and complete strangers was uplifting.

Annie, who lives near York, launched her modelling career in her late 60s. For this shoot, she stepped out for London-based photographer Jutiar Salman wearing statement pieces from Zandra Rhodes and a contemporary streetwise black leather look from Zara, with biker boots from Dr Martens.

After sharing the images on social media, she was overwhelmed by positive responses, congratulating her for looking fabulous, powerful and cool. But this response was very different from what she is used to seeing in shops, on TV, in magazines and online, where young models are the norm, with the exception of a few labels who use celebrity faces (for example, Maggie Smith, 88, appears in Loewe’s spring/summer 2024 campaign, while Charlotte Rampling, 78, fronts Massimo Dutti’s sunglasses campaign).

York transformational stylist Jackie Crawford says she is embracing fashion in mid-life. Picture by David Lindsley Photography.

The people who decide what is aspirational, who think they know how to attract shoppers, do not generally seem to want older women wearing their brands - at least, not in any promotional sense. So Annie decided to write them an open letter, as follows:

“Dear fashion brands and advertisers, Annie here - classic silver model. I was 74 in May. I know, terrible - wrinkles and all. ‘She’s getting on a bit.’ Is that what you think? Is that really why we don’t see ourselves reflected when we look at your in-store marketing and window displays?

“Let’s face it, most of your advertising is aimed at much younger women. We hardly get a look in. But I reckon that when you have your bottom-line meetings and look at the sales stats, you know that it’s us - the old birds - who are buying and then strutting your stuff at the gym or at the races or in restaurants or city slicking.

“All that fun, funky, edgy, out-there fashion, that’s us. We love it all. And you know what? We look really good in it, too.

Annie Stirk wears blue pleated dress by Zandra Rhodes, @zandra_rhodes_ for Models Of Diversity MOD Photographer: Jutiar Salman @jutiarphoto Stylist: @leigh_krystal Hair & Make-up @maria.gabrie.ela

“But we feel ignored when it comes to representation. So what’s your problem? You’re missing out on a generation of energetic and vibrant women who want and deserve to be noticed.

“So lights, camera, action! Get us booked for your next campaign. Ageism is never a good look.”

Annie, who is also an active grandmother, recently joined the Silver Marketing Association, a network of companies and individuals promoting best practice marketing to older people. “Not only are today’s over-55s wealthier, they are also healthier and have more time to spend their money,” she says. “Over-50s already account for around 47 per cent of all UK consumer spending. But despite their spending power, the industry’s institutional ageism makes this powerful demographic feel invisible. Shocking when you consider that the fashion and beauty industry’s sidelining of older consumers could cost it £11bn over the next 20 years, according to research by the International Longevity Centre (ILC-UK).”

Angel Sinclair, CEO of Models of Diversity, a charity that campaigns for greater diversity in the media and on the catwalk, says: “For too long the fashion and beauty industries have ignored just how fashionable and stylish the generation of older consumers are and want to remain. Annie is setting new standards for diversity and inclusivity and we’re right there with her.”

Colour can be uplifting in many ways, says Jackie Crawford. Picture by Olivia Brabbs.

Annie’s step into modelling came after retiring at 67 from a diverse teaching, TV and media career. She took a selfie in response to a Facebook advert, and became a billboard poster girl at the age of 70. Her current projects include co-organising the Find Your Midlife Magic event at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate on October 1. She took part in June’s National Age Without Apology Month as a panellist at The Silver Marketing Summit.

The lack of older faces in modelling means that many older women do not feel able to wear certain styles or brands. York-based transformational stylist Jackie Crawford says: "Reaching mid-life and the numerous challenges we face within a youth-oriented culture, dressing can lead many women to frustration and reduced levels of confidence.

“My coaching focuses upon our individuality and the value of dressing to our own beat to avoid fading into the background. The clothes we wear offer a wonderful opportunity to express our individuality without conforming to unrealistic stereotypes. How liberating it can feel when we wear something that feels entirely connected to us.”

These are Jackie’s tips for wearing what you love at any age.

York-based transformational stylist Jackie Crawford says be bold and brave in your style choices. Picture by David Lindsley Photography.

- Embrace your body shape and fully understand how to maximise your individual characteristics. Clothing that accentuates our best features is a good place to start. Learning techniques that amplify our body positives all play a vital role in enhancing confidence.

- Take a peek into your wardrobe and discover which of your clothes make you feel good. Is it those clothes with clean lines, a bold print or the femininity of a floaty dress with ruffles? A pattern may well emerge.

- Choosing colours that align with our own characteristics such as eye colour and skin tone can shave off the years. Wearing colour can also elevate mood and well-being, too.

There is nothing more beautiful than a woman confident in her own skin. Be brave and don’t be afraid to try something new. This is about celebrating a life on your terms. If that means a short crop, leather pants and slogan tee, do it for you."

Meanwhile, Annie hopes her shoot images will show that that fashion is ageless. “I felt amazing in these outfits,” she says. “Were they too ‘young’ for me? No. Who gets to determine that? I’m in my 70s and I feel creative and full of life. I want to be able to express that. It’s time to end ageism in Fashion. If brands and advertisers would sit up and notice, they could have some cracking campaigns on their hands.”