The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Office suits hang in many men’s wardrobes today like ghosts or museum pieces, years after the pandemic almost killed off smart tailoring along with in-person meetings. But then - hooray - weddings returned, and the special occasion suit was back in business. Back to party, anyway.

“Since we have come out of Covid, we have had a phenomenal time,” says Simon Cope, CEO of Leeds-based menswear tailoring brand Skopes, which has just opened its 20th bricks-and-mortar store at the White Rose shopping centre on the outskirts of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The modern dapper gent wants special suits for specific occasions, and the spanking new 3,800 sq ft Skopes store has been laid out to offer them the space and the choice to do exactly that, with a full range of smart suiting, shirts, footwear and accessories, in a range of styles, fits and colours - and sizing up to a 62in chest.

Simon Cope and Kevin Sinfield at the opening of the Skopes store at White Rose shopping centre. Picture: Fantastic Media

There is also smart-casual wear, including blazers and outerwear, for the current on/off-duty way in which we now prefer to live.

Skopes was founded in 1948 by Simon’s grandfather, Sydney Cope. “He was exceptionally dapper - the most dapper of all of us. And his slogan was ‘Well, hello’, says Simon.

“I was very, very close to my grandfather and my grandmother. I remember going to the original factories as a bairn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My grandma was called Toby, and she had some shops in Halifax. She sold her little chain of shops, and then my grandfather set up a manufacturing production. The first one was just off Sheepscar Interchange, but the main one was just off Coal Road, and they started manufacturing trousers that he used to sell to wholesalers - he sold to Lewis's.”

Simon Cope is a third generation CEO of menswear tailoring brand Skopes, which was launched by his grandfather Sydney Cope 76 years ago. Here he is pictured in the new Skopes store at the White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

The factory produced trousers using fabrics from Yorkshire mills, becoming renowned for its twills, and corduroy from Hebden Bridge.

It was Scopes until Sydney changed the C to a K. “You remember Kays for Catalogues? That K was a very prominent K, so we changed it from Scopes to Skopes,” says Simon.

Simon’s father, Geoffrey, joined the business and imported the first ready-to-wear suits. “My father used to wake me up and say, ‘Do you want to come into work with me?’ I was only six or seven. I would take my skateboard and go skating up and down the aisles in the warehouse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After school at Moorlands in Leeds, Simon went to Millfield in Somerset, then lived abroad and returned to Yorkshire aged around 23. “I came back to Leeds to see what we should do with the company, and decided that that was where my passion was.”

Married at First Sight star Matt Jameson joins Ross McCormack, Ben Parker, Andy Couzens, Simon Cope, Noel Whelan, Kevin Sinfield CBE and Tim Thornton at the opening of the Skopes White Rose store (image credit: Skopes)

He began to develop new market areas, and Skopes opened its first store at Castleford 27 years ago.

The company has been based at the Cross Green industrial estate for around 40 years. “That's where the warehouses are,” says Simon. “We call it the support centre, because 85 per cent of what we do is our own retail, 15 per cent of what we do is business to consumer.”

Skopes ranges - a core collection and new collections each season - are now sold via Next, House of Fraser and a range of other outlets, as well, of course, as via it’s own website, Skopes.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoffrey died eight years ago. Simon, 57, now lives in a village on the outskirts of Harrogate with his wife, Natasha. Son Harley is in London working with ASOS, and daughter Olivia is self-employed and living in Leeds.

Jude Tailored Suit in Olive Green Tweed Herringbone, £219 for two-piece, at Skopes.

“I used to be suited and booted all the time, but about 15 years ago, I had my first heart attack, and then I had another one, about three years ago” says Simon.” After my first one, I went a bit more casual, because I used to be very intense, working ridiculous hours, and I had to slow down a bit. And so now I wear jeans and our casual jackets. I love our casual jackets.”

Skopes opened the first of its next generation concept stores in Westfield London in 2018, since adding Meadowhall, the Metro Centre in Newcastle, The Trafford Centre in Manchester, and further stores planned, including York Designer Outlet on November 2.

There was much analysis before choosing locations, and the high street and town centres have not been in the frame. “The centre of Leeds, over the next five years, 10 years, is going to dramatically change. It's going back to inner city living,” says Simon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look at the dwell time of the shopping centres,” he adds. “This is a slightly bigger store, but it gives us chance to showcase more of what we can do.

“It's our staff that made it happen,” he says, adding that some have been there 20, 30, even 40 years. All the design takes place in Leeds, and the clothing is made mainly in China and the Far East. “We have our own people over in China, so we organise everything ourselves.”

See these brilliant AW24 Barbour jackets, coats and more

Married at First Sight star Matt Jameson, who is a Skopes brand ambassador, at the new White Rose store. Picture: Fantastic Media.

Change is not something to be feared. “The problem with brands is, unless you're relevant to what the consumer wants at that moment in time, then you don't have the right to exist, and the reason why a lot of power brands have disappeared from the High Street is because they haven't stayed relevant,” Simon says.

What is relevant to men right now is special occasion dressing, for the races, proms, weddings, selling to 16-year-olds up to late-50sand beyond, with suits mid-priced from around £150 to £280. Skopes gets 4.9 out of five stars on Trustpilot. “And if we do get a bad review, we are all over it like a rash,” says Simon. “The consumer will be very loyal until you disrespect them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to open between three and five stores a year, but companies that grow too big can become sterile, says Simon. He believes strongly in giving back, and Skopes sponsors Homeless Street Angels, St Gemma’s Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“Family values are incredibly important to us,” he says. “A company has to have a soul. A company is not just to make money. You give back into the community.”