10 of the best dog-friendly hotels in Yorkshire according to The Good Hotel Guide

Middlethorpe Hall and Spa, York

Luxury retreats and cosy inns provide a warm welcome for everyone, and canine companions are no exception. Here, the Good Hotel Guide shares 10 of their favourite dog-friendly hotels in Yorkshire.

An exquisitely beautiful hotel with an abundance of history, Middlethorpe Hall and Spa is surrounded by gardens and parkland. As a result, it feels like it’s in the middle of nowhere when in fact it’s just a mile from York. A National Trust property, it’s beautifully preserved and filled with antiques.

The Traddock, Austwick

Its rooms are split between the main house and a converted stable block, and it’s in these garden suites, as well as a cottage in the grounds, that dogs are welcome to join their owners on holiday. In addition, the hotel has a spa and a beautiful pool, making it a real jewel for rest and relaxation.

Balancing modern luxury with historic style, this luxury North Yorkshire hotel is one of the best dog-friendly hotels in north of Yorkshire. The creeper-covered Georgian and Victorian house is well known for its friendly atmosphere. Inside it’s all antiques, plump sofas, and rich wallpapers, plenty of tea and an imaginative menu at dinner time.

Dogs can join guests in the lounges and bar, and they delight in the two large lawns. There are even dog washing facilities for when you return from those muddy countryside walks in the glorious Dales.

Lastingham Grange, Lastingham

On a moorland track that feels a world away from everything else, Lastingham Grange is a country house hotel on the North Yorkshire Moors. The perfect retreat, it is a former 17th-century farmhouse that has now been run by the Wood family for 60 years. The style is traditional, and guests are made to feel right at home - dogs are no exception.

They are welcomed in the rooms, gardens, and lounge area, but not the dining room. There’s a drying room where dogs can towel off after a stroll, and pups can unwind by the fire before ‘parents’ dine on five-courses prepared from local ingredients.

The Pheasant, Harome

Overlooking the village pond, The Pheasant in Harome is in an idyllic location and offers guests the perfect fusion of design, comfort, and facilities. Set over a collection of stone buildings, it is rustic chic in style, with individual details in each room such as bold fabric headboards or four-poster beds.

There’s fresh milk and sloe gin in all as well as under-floor heating and Cowshed toiletries in the bathrooms. There are pretty courtyards to sit in in the sunshine, and dogs can stay for £10 a night in two dog-friendly family suites – Peartree and Mallards.

The Devonshire Arms, Skipton

A 17th-century inn turned luxury hotel belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, The Devonshire Arms sits within their 30,000-acre Bolton Abbey estate in the Yorkshire Dales. Every inch of the place makes you feel as though you’ve come somewhere special - the paintings from the Chatsworth Devonshire Collection, the atmospheric spa in the converted barn, and the carefully designed tasting menu.

Their canine friendliness is evidenced in a particularly charming dog-silhouette wallpaper in the bar. Dogs are welcome to join owners for a fee of £10 per dog per night as long as they’re well behaved.

Despite its Michelin star, The Star Inn at Harome is disarmingly unpretentious. A postcard-perfect thatched village pub, its famously good cooking and quirky bedrooms are a delight for guests who choose to return time and again. Guests dine in the atmospheric inn, tucking into flavour-dense dishes of unusual combinations such as black treacle-glazed duck. Then retire to rooms in converted farm buildings over the road, decorated in modern-rustic style and complete with eclectic objects such as riding boots, a piano, and even a snooker table.

The lodge-style lounge complete with a log stove and honesty bar is a favourite feature, and dogs can join, staying in three of the ground floor rooms, but they are not permitted in the restaurant.

http://www.thestaratharome.co.uk/ The Coach House at Middleton Lodge, Richmond

On a Georgian estate, surrounded by a walled garden and with acres of grounds to roam, The Coach House at Middleton Lodge is an enchanting place to stay. Owners James Allison and his wife, Rebecca, have turned the grounds of his family’s home into a true retreat. Former stables, farmhouse and outbuildings have been transformed into chic bedrooms, some with a private patio.

It is particularly well known for its food including a taster menu-only dining room and lavish breakfasts. This five-star boutique hotel welcomes dogs in the courtyard and snug, although they’re not allowed on the Woodland Walk and in the Kitchen Garden where chefs source/forage daily for produce on the menus.

https://middletonlodge.co.uk/index.php/coach-house The Ellerby Country Inn, Whitby

An unpretentious hostelry that’s both family- and dog-friendly, The Ellerby Country Inn is charming on the outside and impeccably neat on the inside. Climbing roses adorn the exterior while rooms are simple and tranquil. Stroll to the Runswick Bay by day, tuck into Whitby scampi and home-made pies in the evening, and settle into cosy rooms, many of which are dog friendly. Pets are also allowed in the conservatory and garden but not in the bar or restaurant.

https://www.ellerbyhotel.co.uk/ Newton House, Knaresborough

Dogs have been welcomed at this elegant and reasonable B&B in the heart of Knaresborough for hundreds of years. There are ‘Newton Hounds’ adorning the original stonework of the building and some even say they have seen a ghost dog in the main house. Today they do what they can to welcome visiting canines, with dog-friendly rooms in the Stables and a small £10 fee per night for each dog to help with cleaning costs.

They can even organise dog walking and dog sitting or a mobile grooming service if required. For their owners, the inn is all about the details. There’s a little library and a hospitality tray, a well-stocked honesty bar and light bites served in the evening. Breakfast is a feast of home-made sourdough bread, jams, and compotes - perfect for preparing you for a day of exploration.

http://newtonhouseyorkshire.com/ Cambridge House, Reeth

This ultra-welcoming B&B on the outskirts of a rural village is all about enjoying the simple things in life. Excellent tea, space to store your bicycle, wonderful views, and home-made cake at afternoon tea. Cosy interiors are accompanied by warm welcomes and an innate sense of community. There’s an honesty bar, log fires in the winter, dressing gowns provided and packed lunches available to take on scenic hikes.

https://www.cambridgehousereeth.co.ukBonnie Friend is an online editor at The Good Hotel Guide.

