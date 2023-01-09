News you can trust since 1754
Best campsites and caravan parks in Yorkshire to book for a summer holiday where you can appreciate the beauty of the region

This summer you don’t have to spend too much money to enjoy a relaxing holiday as you can escape to a campsite or caravan park here in Yorkshire.

By Liana Jacob
4 minutes ago

Whether you want to be close to a city, town, or enjoy a tranquil getaway along the coast or near the Yorkshire Dales, there are plenty of campsites and parks to book for a summer holiday. With spectacular views of the countryside and coast, it’s no surprise that Yorkshire is a popular destination for camping and glamping fans.

Campsites and caravan parks have all the necessities you need to steal yourself away for a few days or weeks and spend some time off the grid. A large part of the tourism trade in Yorkshire is down to the various fields and parks dedicated to campers.

If you prefer to save some money by going on a summer getaway here in Yorkshire, camping, or glamping, is the way to go. We have compiled a list of the best campsites and caravan parks in Yorkshire according to Google reviews.

Yorkshire camping field. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
Best campsites in Yorkshire for a summer holiday

Catgill Farm, Skipton

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 707 reviews.

Address: Bolton Abbey, Skipton BD23 6HA.

Parkdean Resorts, Driffield

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 2,262 reviews.

Address: Central Ave, Skipsea, Driffield YO25 8TZ.

Harrogate Caravan Park

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 603 reviews.

Address: Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate HG2 8NZ.

The [email protected] Manor, York

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 272 reviews.

Address: Amplecarr, Husthwaite, York YO61 4PW.

Arosa Caravan and Camping Park, Scarborough

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 410 reviews.

Address: Ratten Row, Seamer, Scarborough YO12 4QB.

Woodhouse Farm Holiday Park, Ripon

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 277 reviews.

Address: Woodhouse Farm, Ripon HG4 3PG

Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning Club Site, York

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 476 reviews.

Address: Bar Ln, Roecliffe, York YO51 9LS.

York Caravan Park & Storage

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 552 reviews.

Address: Stockton Ln, York YO32 9UB.

Scarborough Camping & Caravanning Club

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 955 reviews.

Address: Field Ln, Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO13 0DA.

Knight Stainforth Hall Caravan and Camping Park, Settle

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 454 reviews.

Address: Little Stainforth, Settle BD24 0DP.

Usha Gap Campsite, Richmond

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 278 reviews.

Address: Long Close House, B6270, Muker, Richmond DL11 6DW.

Serenity Camping, Saltburn-by-the-Sea

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 313 reviews.

Address: High St, Whitby, Saltburn-by-the-Sea TS13 5JH.

Knaresborough Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 568 reviews.

Address: New Rd, Scotton, Knaresborough HG5 9HH.

York Naburn Lock Caravan Park

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 678 reviews.

Address: Naburn, York YO19 4RU.

Bolton Abbey Estate Club Campsite

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 280 reviews.

Address: Bolton Abbey, Skipton BD23 6AN.

