Whether you want to be close to a city, town, or enjoy a tranquil getaway along the coast or near the Yorkshire Dales, there are plenty of campsites and parks to book for a summer holiday. With spectacular views of the countryside and coast, it’s no surprise that Yorkshire is a popular destination for camping and glamping fans.
Campsites and caravan parks have all the necessities you need to steal yourself away for a few days or weeks and spend some time off the grid. A large part of the tourism trade in Yorkshire is down to the various fields and parks dedicated to campers.
If you prefer to save some money by going on a summer getaway here in Yorkshire, camping, or glamping, is the way to go. We have compiled a list of the best campsites and caravan parks in Yorkshire according to Google reviews.
Best campsites in Yorkshire for a summer holiday
Catgill Farm, Skipton
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 707 reviews.
Address: Bolton Abbey, Skipton BD23 6HA.
Parkdean Resorts, Driffield
It has a rating of four stars on Google with 2,262 reviews.
Address: Central Ave, Skipsea, Driffield YO25 8TZ.
Harrogate Caravan Park
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 603 reviews.
Address: Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate HG2 8NZ.
The [email protected] Manor, York
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 272 reviews.
Address: Amplecarr, Husthwaite, York YO61 4PW.
Arosa Caravan and Camping Park, Scarborough
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 410 reviews.
Address: Ratten Row, Seamer, Scarborough YO12 4QB.
Woodhouse Farm Holiday Park, Ripon
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 277 reviews.
Address: Woodhouse Farm, Ripon HG4 3PG
Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning Club Site, York
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 476 reviews.
Address: Bar Ln, Roecliffe, York YO51 9LS.
York Caravan Park & Storage
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 552 reviews.
Address: Stockton Ln, York YO32 9UB.
Scarborough Camping & Caravanning Club
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 955 reviews.
Address: Field Ln, Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO13 0DA.
Knight Stainforth Hall Caravan and Camping Park, Settle
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 454 reviews.
Address: Little Stainforth, Settle BD24 0DP.
Usha Gap Campsite, Richmond
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 278 reviews.
Address: Long Close House, B6270, Muker, Richmond DL11 6DW.
Serenity Camping, Saltburn-by-the-Sea
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 313 reviews.
Address: High St, Whitby, Saltburn-by-the-Sea TS13 5JH.
Knaresborough Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 568 reviews.
Address: New Rd, Scotton, Knaresborough HG5 9HH.
York Naburn Lock Caravan Park
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 678 reviews.
Address: Naburn, York YO19 4RU.
Bolton Abbey Estate Club Campsite
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 280 reviews.
Address: Bolton Abbey, Skipton BD23 6AN.