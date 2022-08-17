Catgill Farm: How this Yorkshire Dales campsite is inspiring a new generation of campers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catgill Farm, nestled in the shadow of Bolton Abbey, has been sharing videos showcasing the best Yorkshire has to offer to a new generation of campers.

Campsite owner Cat Barker, 30, said getting on TikTok has “definitely attracted a younger audience” to the campsite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Sometimes people who haven’t holidayed like that wouldn't know where to search for or what to search for.

Catgill Farm in the Yorkshire Dales

“It’s making people try new things.

“We’ve definitely seen more 25 to 35 year olds visiting the site but we're popular with all ages”.

The videos have received a great response from those online, with users commenting; “It Literally looks like heaven”, ``Those pods are nicer than my house” and one user who said: “Let’s go when we pass our test.”

Catgill Farm is no run-of-the-mill muddy affair trudging to pitch up your tent with long queues for the loos, cold showers and being crammed next to thousands of other people.

Catgill Farm in the Yorkshire Dales

Instead, glampers park their car before being welcomed and escorted with their baggage via a buggy up the hill to their timber pod or bell tent.

All complete with their own outdoor patio with a private pre-lit hot tub and pizza oven.

Owner Cat said: “It’s a mixture of a luxury five star glamping a getaway and a home from home.

“You just bring yourself and food that is what makes them so popular.”

The 10 uniquely styled timber pods also have their own coffee machines and all other “home luxuries,” she added.

While Cat, 30, is not on tiktok she and her husband Oliver, 36, have transformed the traditional dairy farm into something worth sharing on social media.

Catgill Farm, which is within the Chatsworth Estate, has been in the Barker family for over 60 years.

They also have a second campsite which took over during the pandemic called Howgill Lodge.

Cat, who runs the farm with husband Oliver, 36, said: ““It offers exactly the same as Catgill, it's 10 minutes down the road.

“It’s more rustic and you can have a caravan and motorhome holiday there which we don’t currently have as an option at Catgill.”