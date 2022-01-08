Swinton Park Hotel. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

With it being the first month of a new year, it’s always a good idea to take off for a weekend and treat yourself to a relaxing massage, a dip in the pool or taking a break from swimming in the sauna.

We have compiled a list of the best luxury spas in Yorkshire.

Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate

This spa hotel has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 5,905 reviews.

A Spa Day package includes:

- A 45-minute bespoke treatment

- Escape Zone

- Roof Top Spa and Garden

- Sunlight Therapy Room

- Digital Detox Days

A Full Day booking costs from £165.

The address is: Rudding Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1JH.

Chevin Country Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,579 reviews.

Retreat, relax and rejuvenate at Chevin Country Park Hotel, an Alpine-style retreat that caters for all occasions, whether it’s a weekend away with your girlfriends or a romantic treat with your partner.

The address is: York Gate Guiseley, Otley, LS21 3NU.

Swinton Park Hotel, Ripon

Swinton Park has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,956 reviews.

There are a variety of spa events going on in the next few months, you can find them by visiting the website.

The address is: 10 Swinton Road, Swinton, Ripon, HG4 4JH.

Mercure Sheffield St Paul’s Hotel & Spa, Sheffield

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 3,367 reviews.

There are many spa packages available for this year. You can find out more about them by visiting the website.

The address is: 119 Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2JE.

The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Bolton Abbey

The hotel has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,903 reviews.

The Devonshire Spa has hidden bell tents which offer the most scenic outdoor spa treatments with picturesque views of the Yorkshire Dales which surrounds the hotel.

The address is: Bolton Bridge, Bolton Abbey, Skipton, Yorkshire Dales National Park, BD23 6AJ.

The Grand, York

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,937 reviews.

Spa facilities include:

- A 14-metre swimming pool

- A spa whirlpool

- An aromatic steam room

- Nordic dry sauna

- A Relaxation Lounge

- A gym

The address is: Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD.

Titanic Spa, Huddersfield

This spa has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,765 reviews.